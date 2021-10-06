 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Canon dives into virtual reality with its first interchangeable VR lens

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Canon is introducing a way to capture stereoscopic 180° virtual reality footage with its new EOS VR System, including a new Fisheye lens designed for 3D VR content.

Canon is introducing its latest virtual reality capture solution, the EOS VR System, which includes the new Canon RF 5.2mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye lens has been developed with high-quality 3D 180° VR content in mind.

VR is becoming more popular and is used more often in sports, live events and documentaries. The latest Canon offering helps to simplify the process of stereoscopic 180° VR capture, whilst combining the technology with the prowess of a dedicated camera.

Canon claims that it makes 3D content creation more practical, with the EOS VR System also including newly developed Canon VR software application to help streamline the post-production process and boost productivity for creators.

Canons new EOS VR Utility application, as well as the EOS VR Plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro which further aids in making the conversion process from fisheye to VR seamless and intuitive. Video and stills can also be easily processed and exported up to 8K.

The Fisheye lens also has a 190° field-of-view and f2.8 aperture for better performance in low light, alongside L-series quality, which is designed to perform well in demanding conditions.

Canon fisheye lens

Plus, the new lens can be used on a single sensor camera with no lens alignment required, meaning that only one file is produced for both the left and right images, which should result in images that are already perfectly in sync.

This also makes it easier to convert the fisheye format to standard 180° VR, as the Canon software or plug-in can accurately convert the captured image easily, making it easier and quicker to further edit the images with third-party applications like Adobe Premiere Pro.

The RF 5.2mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye lens will be available to buy for £2,099.99/€2,399.99 and will go on sale in December.

You might like…

Deezer is introducing a new way to get in touch with your emotions

Deezer is introducing a new way to get in touch with your emotions

Gemma Ryles 10 mins ago
Nokia T20 announced as an affordable, long-lasting tablet

Nokia T20 announced as an affordable, long-lasting tablet

Jon Mundy 40 mins ago
Android 12 gets its very own official dessert name

Android 12 gets its very own official dessert name

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Google unveils sweep of eco-friendly updates

Google unveils sweep of eco-friendly updates

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Huawei wants to dethrone the MacBook with its new MateBook 14s

Huawei wants to dethrone the MacBook with its new MateBook 14s

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Sony is quietly making it tougher to buy PS3 and Vita games

Sony is quietly making it tougher to buy PS3 and Vita games

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.