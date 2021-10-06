Canon dives into virtual reality with its first interchangeable VR lens

Canon is introducing a way to capture stereoscopic 180° virtual reality footage with its new EOS VR System, including a new Fisheye lens designed for 3D VR content.

VR is becoming more popular and is used more often in sports, live events and documentaries. The latest Canon offering helps to simplify the process of stereoscopic 180° VR capture, whilst combining the technology with the prowess of a dedicated camera.

Canon claims that it makes 3D content creation more practical, with the EOS VR System also including newly developed Canon VR software application to help streamline the post-production process and boost productivity for creators.

Canons new EOS VR Utility application, as well as the EOS VR Plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro which further aids in making the conversion process from fisheye to VR seamless and intuitive. Video and stills can also be easily processed and exported up to 8K.

The Fisheye lens also has a 190° field-of-view and f2.8 aperture for better performance in low light, alongside L-series quality, which is designed to perform well in demanding conditions.

Plus, the new lens can be used on a single sensor camera with no lens alignment required, meaning that only one file is produced for both the left and right images, which should result in images that are already perfectly in sync.

This also makes it easier to convert the fisheye format to standard 180° VR, as the Canon software or plug-in can accurately convert the captured image easily, making it easier and quicker to further edit the images with third-party applications like Adobe Premiere Pro.

The RF 5.2mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye lens will be available to buy for £2,099.99/€2,399.99 and will go on sale in December.