Canon 90D and EOS M6 Mark II leaks spill their specs and secrets

There have been strong rumours about Canon’s incoming pair of new cameras, the Canon 90D and EOS M6 Mark II, and it seems they couldn’t bear to stay secret any longer – both have leaked in seemingly official marketing videos.

Picked up by Canon Rumours, the now-removed videos from Canon Australia reveal the designs and most of the specs for the company’s latest flagship APS-C DSLR (that’s the 90D) and its new APS-C mirrorless model (the EOS M6).

Let’s start with the 90D. This replaces the excellent Canon 80D, which was one of our favourite sub-£1,000 DSLRs for advanced amateurs, and the more dated EOS 7D Mark II.

The big changes are the combination of a new 32.5-megapixel APS-C sensor and the latest Digic 8 processor. The latter provides a boost to the 90D’s burst shooting powers, which can now reach 10fps (with AF/AE locked), and its video specs too, with the 90D capable is apparently capable of capturing 4K video at 30p or 25p.

DSLRs have started to lag behind mirrorless cameras in areas like autofocus, but the Canon 90D has made some small improvements here too. It still has a 45-point AF system with Dual Pixel AF, but now adds Face and Eye detection when using Live View.

That traditional DSLR strength – battery life – is still there on the 90D too, of course, with a quoted 1,300 shots from a single charge, or an impressive 2,590 stills when you use it with the optional battery grip.

Despite these improvements, the more exciting arrival for travellers looking for a step up from their smartphone is likely the Canon EOS M6 Mark II. Like its predecessor, this camera lacks a viewfinder to keep its dimensions compact, though you can use it with an optional removable OLED viewfinder, which supports touch-and-drag autofocus when used with the screen.

The EOS M6 Mark II appears to use the same sensor-processor combination as the 90D – a 32.5-megapixel APS-C chip paired with a Digic 8 – but manages to squeeze a little more burst performance from them thanks to its mirrorless design. This means you can apparently shoot at an impressive 14fps with the AF/AE locked, or 30fps Raw bursts when using the electronic shutter.

There are some handy design improvements on the original EOS M6 too, such as a new MF/AF focus mode switch on the back for flipping between the two, plus some boosts to the video recording too. While the leak doesn’t confirm whether or not there’s a slight crop involved for video, it does say the EOS M6 Mark II will be able to shoot 4K at 30p and slow motion Full HD at 120fps.

Despite how extensive the leaks of the EOS M6 Mark II and 90D are, some big questions remain – including release dates and price tags. The latter will be particularly important for the M6 Mark II, as it faces still competition from the likes of the Sony A6400 and Fujifilm X-T30, as will any potential news on EF-M lenses, with Canon patenting new lens designs for that system at the start of 2019. We’ll bring you all the official news as we get it.

