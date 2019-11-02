Where to watch Canelo vs Kovalev tonight − on TV and online

How to watch Canelo vs Kovalev on TV or online tonight

If Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez can defeat Sergey Kovalev tonight he’ll write his name indelibly in boxing history as a four weight world champion. Here’s how you can tune in to Canelo vs Kovalev on TV or via a live stream this evening.

Though his reputation was sullied, not too long ago, by drugs allegations, Canelo has one of the most fearsome records in boxing today, sitting on 54 wins, one loss and two draws. 35 of his victories came inside the distance. He also holds a whole host of titles, including his recent acquisition, the WBA Super Middleweight world belt. Having started his career at light-middleweight, the 29-year-old Mexican is looking to take Kovalev’s WBO Light Heavyweight title.

‘Krusher’ will have different ideas though, after successfully defending his title last time out against British fighter, Anthony Yarde. The Russian is well established at the weight and critics have questioned whether Canelo can really make the jump to light-heavy. The Mexican is one of boxing’s premier talents but the jury remains out on his ability to excel at light heavy.

Canelo vs Kovalev UK Time: When does the fight start?

The fight is taking place in one of boxing’s most iconic venues, the MGM Grand is Las Vegas. This means there’s a big time difference for UK viewers, coverage will start at 1am GMT and the main fight is expected to get underway around 4am UK time.

Canelo vs Kovalev TV Channel: Which UK TV Channel is showing the fight?

The fight will be broadcast on Sky Sports Action.

Canelo vs Kovalev live stream: How to watch the fight online

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can watch the fight via NowTV. It’s currently offering a month pass for £20.

US-based viewers can stream the fight live via DAZN.

If you aren’t sure if you can access Sky Go or DAZN in your country, then the best way to get around your issues could be a VPN. We’ve got a guide to the best VPNs to help you out. VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and allow you to appear as if you are in a different country.

Here are three of the best VPNs for streaming:

Canelo vs Kovalev fight preview

You don’t have to turn the clock back too far to find a time when Sergey Kovalev was one of the sport’s most fearsome champions. Now, at 36, debate rages as to whether or not he’s on the wain. Either way, beating him is still a big ask for a fighter whose natural fighting weight would probably still place him in the middleweight division.

Critics will point to the allegations that previously suggested Canelo was using performance enhancing drugs. However, Canelo is still fighting and fight fans would like to believe that it’s the Mexican’s undoubted talent that’s brought him here, not PEDs.

Kovalev is slightly taller, at 6ft to Canelo’s 5ft9, and has a slightly longer reach. However, he’s shown a level of vulnerability in the past that we’ve never seen from his Mexican opponent. Two of his three losses came by way of stoppage and Anthony Yarde had the Russian hurt, however briefly, in their fight in August.

Ultimately it’s hard not to side with Canelo, but the weight divide will make things interesting. We think Canelo will rack up his 36th stoppage.

