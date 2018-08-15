Canelo vs GGG 2 Live Stream: How to watch Alvarez vs Golovkin 2 online

Hoping to catch the fight big today? Here’s how to watch Canelo vs GGG 2 live in the UK, including details on live streaming Alvarez vs Golovkin, plus the time and date.

Canelo vs GGG 2: What is it?

Canelo vs GGG2 is a middleweight title fight that’s expected to be one of the best of the year, with Mexico’s Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Kazakhstan’s Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin aka “GGG” widely regarded as two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world.

At stake are no less than four belts in the Middleweight division: the WBA (Super) WBC, IBO and The Ring Magazine Middleweight titles.

As the fight’s billing indicates, Canelo vs GGG 2 is the return leg of of a 2017 encounter between the two, which was controversially ruled a draw. Added further intrigue to tonight’s main event is the fact that Alvarez vs Golovkin 2 was originally scheduled for May 2018, but pushed back to September after Canelo failed a drugs test.

Canelo vs GGG 2 Time: When is the Alvarez vs Golovkin 2 fight in the UK?

The fight is taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday September 15, which means it won’t start until the early hours of Sunday September 16 in the UK.

The exact time of the Canelo vs GGG 2 ring walk depends on how the rest of the card progresses, but the experts are predicting entrances to be around 8/9pm local time, or around 4/5am in the morning of Sunday September 16 in the UK.

Related: UFC 3 review

Canelo vs GGG 2 Live Stream: How to watch Alvarez vs Golovkin 2 online

In the UK, the Canelo vs GGG 2 TV channel is BT Sport Box Office – the first ever event to be shown on BT’s new pay-per-view offering. UK coverage of the Alvarez vs Golovkin 2 undercard starts at 23.30pm.

The price of Canelo vs GGG 2 is £16.95 and will get you access to HD coverage on BT Sport Box Office, which is available to BT, Sky and Virgin Media subscribers. Here’s a full guide to help you order the fight.

BT Sport Box Office doesn’t have a companion app, so buying Canelo vs GGG 2 doesn’t mean you’ll be able to stream it on PCs, laptops, mobiles, tablets, and other devices – you’ll still have to be plonked down in front of the telly.

However, for those needing on-the-go access to Canelo vs GGG 2, The Ring Magazine has you covered. It’s the official live stream provider for the fight, but you’ll have to part with $85 (about £65) for the privilege.

Check out what The Ring is offering here, and don’t forget that those of you who might encounter geofencing restrictions on streaming Alvarez vs Golovkin 2 can usually get around these by using a VPN. Our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to start.

Share your predictions for Canelo vs GGG 2 with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.