Cancelled affordable Microsoft Surface Duo 2 leaks

It seems Microsoft was planning to launch a more affordable version of its Surface Duo 2 foldable, judging from a recent eBay listing.

A mysterious all-plastic Microsoft Surface Duo 2 appeared on an eBay listing last month. Labelled a “dev unit”, the listing revealed a device with a softer, rounder look than the sleek pro-level tablet we got.

There’s a smaller camera module, a matte finish, and a flat display more in keeping with the original Microsoft Surface Duo. The Microsoft Surface Duo 2, in case you forgot, featured an unusual dual-curved display that served to provide notifications and other functions when closed.

Though the listing has since disappeared, and appears to have been sold to an unknown buyer, Windows Central has verified that the device was indeed the real deal. Apparently, it was codenamed Cronos within Microsoft HQ, and was intended to ship later this year as an affordable alternative to the Microsoft Surface Duo 2.

It’s claimed that the Cronos was to have an upper mid-range Snapdragon processor, a dual-camera system, dual flat displays, and an all-plastic build.

Apparently, Microsoft cancelled its Cronos project late last year, and shifted its focus onto the Microsoft Surface Duo 3 instead. Expect to see something on that in late 2023.

As for the current Microsoft Surface Duo 2, which received mixed reviews at launch, Microsoft is working on a version of Android 12L for existing customers. The classy foldable has been receiving some much needed discounts of late.

