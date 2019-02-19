You might not want to look directly at the canary yellow Galaxy S10e

If you have sunglasses to hand, you may want to put them on. Samsung’s canary yellow Galaxy S10e has appeared in an official banner promoting tomorrow’s Unpacked event, and it’s the kind of poster you should probably only examine through a hole in a piece of paper if you value the integrity of your retinas.

The S10e is expected to be the cheapest of the Galaxy S10 range – something hinted at by the tagline in the picture: “Premium fun for everyone.” To be honest, the highlighter-pen yellow colouring should have been a clue as well. Just as the iPhone has only ever appeared in yellow in budget models – the iPhone 5C and XR – it would be kind of surprising if this were the flagship product.

If you like it though – and I must say that I do think it has a certain weird charm – then the good news is that Samsung is letting you accessorise. The Galaxy Buds – Samsung’s answer to the AirPods – will also be available in the same dazzling hue.

As a reminder, you’ll be able to wirelessly charge these earbuds off the back of the S10e, making them surprisingly versatile. We also know that the Galaxy Buds will be offered as a pre-order incentive thanks to code left in the Samsung Russia page, so it’s good to know they’ll match whatever colour of phone you plump for.

Samsung will officially unveil the S10 family tomorrow at its annual Unpacked event, but we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect. Check in with our S10 features page to get some advanced warning, or just come back to Trusted Reviews tomorrow evening to see how much we got right.

Would you buy a canary yellow S10e, or do you prefer something a little more understated? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.