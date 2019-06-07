It was a close run race between Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, but despite some severe tyre woes Hamilton prevailed in Monaco. That result broke Mercedes one-two stranglehold, but this week’s race in Canada could see the Silver Arrows dominate once again. Here’s our guide on how to catch his weekend’s Canada GP action at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event.

First practice for the Canada GP is over and unsurprisingly it’s Mercedes that are at the top of the timesheet. Lewis Hamilton headed teammate Valtteri Bottas by 0.147 seconds, but that wasn’t the biggest headline from the session. Mercedes were a massive nine tenths ahead of the nearest challenger – Charles Leclerc – in third place.

Leclerc was followed by Verstappen and Vettel rounded out the top five. Considering this is a race where Ferrari need to re-establish their title credentials, they’ll be pondering why they’re nine tenths off Mercedes considering their car is, reportedly, faster in a straight line than the Silver Arrows.

Elsewhere the session proved to be tricky for several drivers as they literally got to grips with a slippery racing surface. Haas’ Romain Grosjean, Red Bull’s Pierre Gasly and Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat all had moments throughout the session, while Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi crashed at turn nine.

It’s still early days as teams look for the perfect set-up, but Mercedes form is ominous. Who can stop them?

Canada GP Schedule – What time is the F1 on TV this weekend?

The seventh stop on the 2019 Formula One world tour is Canada, with the main action taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You’ll be pleased to hear that there are no early morning starts this weekend.

Here’s this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix race schedule (all times BST):

Friday June 07

2:45pm − Canada GP Practice One build-up

3pm − Canada GP Practice One

6:45pm − Canada GP Practice Two build-up

7pm − Canada GP Practice Two

9pm − The Story So Far Live

Saturday June 08

3:45pm − Canada GP Practice Three build-up

4pm − Canada GP Practice Three

6pm − Canada GP Qualifying build-up

7pm − Canada GP Qualifying

8:30pm − The F1 Show

Sunday June 09

5:30pm − Canada GP Pit Lane

6:30pm − Canada GP On the Grid

7:10pm − THE Canadian GRAND PRIX

9pm − Canada GP Paddock

11pm − Canada GP Highlights

Canada GP – TV channel and live stream details

Sky now has exclusive rights to F1 in the UK, but you’ll be able to catch the highlights via Channel 4.

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in – in 4K, no less – on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1 and Sky One. You can also tune in using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this season’s opener, you can watch the action by picking up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £8.99 (for a Day Pass) or £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’re completely free on both Saturday and Sunday morning.

To catch Channel 4’s highlights from 11.05pm on Sunday, you’ll need to head to the normal broadcast channel or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

