Can you watch Disney Plus on PS4?

As well as a mighty fine games console, the Sony PlayStation 4 is a fantastic streaming device with a ride range of applications for all of your video and audio needs – including the brand new Disney Plus streaming service.

Disney Plus can now be downloaded from the PlayStation Store, meaning gamers on Sony’s platform can also enjoy the reams of Star Wars content, new and old, as well as all of that billion-dollar grossing Marvel and Pixar content.

The streaming service also offers the 20th Century Fox library, including the entire The Simpsons back catalogue and the classic Disney content, from Frozen, all the way to the back to the earliest Mickey Mouse animations.

In order to download the Disney Plus app for your PlayStation 4 console, simply head to the PlayStation Store on your console or online by following this link, provided you’re logged into your Sony Entertainment Network account. Downloading online will see the app downloaded to the console, next time you turn it on.

Once downloaded and installed on your Sony PS4 console you’ll be able to sign up from ad-free access to originals like The Mandalorian and the brand new live-action remake of The Lady and The Tramp.

Disney Plus offers all new subscribers a 7-day free trial before a $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year deal sets in. You can sign up for Disney Plus within the app, or follow this link to get on board. Unfortunately, it isn’t yet available in the United Kingdom. That roll out will take place on.

Elsewhere the app is available for iOS (including iPadOS and tvOS) and Android devices, as well as Roku devices, Samsung and LG TVs and Amazon’s Fire TV range of devices. It’s also possible to watch via the main desktop web browsers.

So far Disney Plus is earning great reviews for the content available on the platform, although it has experienced a few teething problems to date. Some users are reporting password theft and an investigation revealed the login details, and a year of access to the service, are being sold online for as little as $3.

