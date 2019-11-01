Can you watch Apple TV Plus online through a browser?

It’s November and that means Apple TV Plus is here, bringing with it a bunch of new shows and an extra subscription to add to the ever-increasing pile.

It’s common knowledge that the service is available on a bunch of Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads and Macs. Oh and of course the Apple TV streaming box itself. But how about online? Let’s have a look and see.

Can you watch Apple TV Plus online?

You can watch Apple TV online through a browser. Just head over to tv.apple.com, sign in with your Apple ID and you’ll be able to scroll through the available shows and continue watching from where you left off.

With Apple TV Plus, Apple has another subscription to add to its ever-growing slate of services. TV Plus joins Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple News Plus. At £4.99/$4.99 a month it’s the same price as Apple Arcade and cheaper than Netflix, Prime Video and the upcoming Disney Plus. However, unlike those services, Apple TV Plus doesn’t have a huge library of content to highlight with the focus being on a few headline shows.

At launch these shows include the first three episodes of See, The Morning Show and For All Mankind, along with full seasons of Dickinson and Ghost Writer. New episodes will then be added weekly and more shows look set to debut towards the end of November. Everything seems to be available in 4K and HDR, with some content available in Dolby Atmos too.

Apple is giving certain buyers of recent Apple products a free year of the subscription, and everyone gets 7 days free to trial the service. That should give you enough time to see if any of the new shows are for you.

