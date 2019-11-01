With Apple TV Plus now available, you’re probably wondering which devices you can watch it on? For those who have an Amazon Fire TV device, the answer raise a few eyebrows.

Apple has traditionally operated a walled garden with its products and services, but with the new Apple TV app the Cupertino giant has changed its previous standing.

Can you watch Apple TV Plus on Fire TV?

Yes, you can watch Apple TV Plus and its selection of launch shows on a certain number of Amazon Fire TV devices through the Apple TV app. It doesn’t work for all for Fire TV devices though as there are some exceptions.

You can watch Apple TV Plus on Apple’s TV 4K box, of course. You can also view it on select 2018 and 2019 Samsung QLED TVs. And you can also watch it on Amazon Fire TV devices, but it comes with a catch. Only four Fire TV devices have been announced as supporting the Apple TV app.

This includes the Fire TV Cube and the 3rd gen version of the Fire TV (Pendant Design). The Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition will get it on November 21st, while it’ll come to JVC Fire TV Edition when it goes on sale early next year.

So to clarify, the only devices that support the Apple TV app now are the Fire TV Cube and 3rd gen Fire TV.

The Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition and JVC Fire TV Edition will support the Apple TV app (and Apple TV Plus) when they launch later this year and early 2020 respectively.

As the compatible Fire TV devices have access to the whole Apple TV app, you can watch anything you’ve previously bought from iTunes too including films and TV shows. There’s also access to certain Apple TV channels, like Starzplay, if you want to broaden your viewing habits.

