Can you use Facebook Messenger without Facebook? Yes − here’s how

It’s safe to say that Facebook isn’t in everyone’s good books at the moment, and there seem to be fresh calls for people to delete their accounts every other week. But the annoying thing about Facebook is that it does actually offer some useful features, not least Facebook Messenger. Fortunately, you don’t have to have a Facebook account in order to use Messenger.

There are two parts to this article. As well as explaining how to use Messenger if you’ve deleted or deactivated your Facebook account, it explains how to use Facebook Messenger if you’ve never had a Facebook account. Both processes are really straightforward.

How to use Facebook Messenger if you’ve deleted your Facebook account

If you once had a Facebook account but have now either deactivated to deleted it, you can still use Messenger without having to resurrect your account.

For better or for worse, all of the people you were Facebook friends with when you deleted your account will be able to message you. Just follow these steps:

Download the Facebook Messenger mobile app (iOS, Android)

Sign in to Messenger with the same login details you used for your Facebook account

To add new contacts on Messenger, enter their phone numbers

How to use Facebook Messenger if you’ve never had a Facebook account

If you’ve never actually had a Facebook account, you can sign up for Facebook Messenger with your phone number. Just follow these steps:

Download the Facebook Messenger mobile app (iOS, Android)

In Messenger, select ‘Create New Account’, and tap ‘Continue’ when it asks for your phone number

Enter your phone number and create a password

You’ll have the option to sync your contacts so you can message anyone in your phone

To add new contacts on Messenger, enter their phone numbers

