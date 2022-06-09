Is Jurassic World Dominion available to stream at home? The latest ‘Jurassic’ movie is about to hit cinemas, but is available to stream at home?

It’s almost time for the sixth Jurassic Park/World movie and the third of the Chris Pratt is mates with Raptors era. This time the gang’s all back together for Jurassic Park Dominion, one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer.

Laura Dern, Sam Neil and Jeff Goldblum are bringing their experience to the chaos as Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard continue to have a bad time when it comes to their dealings with dinosaurs.

Regardless of how pitiful the reviews have been for this one (and they have been pitiful), it’s a Jurassic Park film and it’s got some massive new dinos to gawp at, so the excitement is no less pronounced.

When does Jurassic World Dominion release in cinemas

Jurassic World Dominion will launch in UK cinemas on Friday June 10 and you can buy tickets now. It’ll likely to be in movie theatres for a solid few weeks, alongside the summer’s other major blockbusters; Top Gun: Maverick and Disney Pixar’s Lightyear.

When can you stream Jurassic World Dominion at home?

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to stream Jurassic World Dominion at home immediately. We’re back to the pre-Pandemic era of movies being exclusive to the cinemas before they’re able to buy or rent or watch as part of a streaming service at home.

It’s possible that it will be available on streaming services after 45 days in the movie theatres, as Disney is doing with many of its properties. If Universal Pictures follows suit then we may see Jurassic World Dominion land around the last week of July.

When it does arrive, it’ll probably be available to stream on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service, which launched in the UK last winter.

Jurassic World plot and trailer

OK, bear with us here. You know we said Chris Pratt’s character Owen Grady is mates with a load of raptors he raised from their youth. Well, blue, the lead raptor, has a baby now which has been stolen. Owen has made the dinosaur a promise he’ll get the baby back.

However, it’s much bigger than that. Humans and dinosaurs are no in a state of co-existence on planet earth, not confined to ill-fated amusement parks. There are big corporate interests, which the original’s trio of stars is seeking to expose.

The official synopsis reads: “Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live–and hunt–alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures in a new Era.”

Here’s the official trailer: