Light spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077 ahead

Cyberpunk 2077 is almost here, acting as the biggest project CD Projekt Red has ever undertaken. One of its biggest selling points is easily the inclusion of Keanu Reeves.

Known for starring in action blockbusters such as The Matrix and John Wick, Reeves is also an absolute sweetheart whose persona matches perfectly with that of Johnny Silverhands.

The rocker is infamous in the world of Cyberpunk 2077 for a number of reasons, and will play a pivotal role in V’s journey across Night City. But will you ever step into the shoes of the legend? We’ve played the game, and can finally answer that question.

Can you play as Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077?

Yes you can play as Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077. However, don’t expect to spend several hours playing as the legendary rocker throughout the sprawling RPG. Well, at least not until players start heavily modding the PC version. But he is still playable, receiving his own substantial section following the prologue’s conclusion.

Upon being betrayed by Dexter DeShawn, the fate of V is left a mystery as the player is transported into an entirely new perspective. Before you know it, you’re Johnny Silverhands, residing backstage before stepping in front of a crowd of adoring fans.

Once the rocking has subsisded, it is clear Silverhands is on a mission. He and a group of accomplices descend upon Arasaka Tower with a nuclear weapon in tow, ready to unleash hell and put a stop to the corrupt nature of corporate colonialism. It’s a riotious cause, and Keanu is ready to help.

I won’t spoil anything else about this playable section, beyond the fact that Keanu has his own assortment of firearms and skills to unleash upon enemies. He feels wonderful to play, and is gone far too soon. Fingers crossed he will receive further attention in the years to come.

