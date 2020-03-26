FaceTime is a popular video messaging service developed by Apple – but is it available to users of Android phones or tablets as well?

Can you get FaceTime for Android?

FaceTime is exclusive to Apple products, so the answer is no, you cannot use FaceTime on an Android device, and we don’t expect that to change any time soon.

However, there are alternative free video calling services which can be used by both Apple and Android devices that you may want to take a look at so that you can keep in touch with friends and loved ones around the globe.

What is FaceTime?

FaceTime is Apple’s proprietary video calling service that’s been knocking around since 2010. It’s available from the App Store across the brand’s devices, on macOS, iOS and iPadOS, and allows you to video call your contacts around the world for free. It works over WiFi and 4G, and there’s a maximum of 32 people who can join one video call.

But FaceTime only functions between Apple devices, so if you want to have a video call with an Android device, you could choose from alternatives such as Skype or Google Hangouts.

Skype

Skype is another video call service, and it can be used on Apple or Android devices, PCs and Macs. It’s technically a “freemium” rather than a totally free service, as you can pay to make calls to landline or mobile phone numbers – but the core function of a video call remains entirely free to use, and supports up to 25 people at one time.

The programme can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store on your mobile devices, or directly from the Skype website.

Google Hangouts Meet

Google Hangouts is a free video calling service from Apple’s major rival in the smartphone software sphere, and it’s also available on iOS or Android devices, PCs and Macs. It’s one of two apps that comprise the Google Hangouts service, the other one being Google Hangouts Chats (for instant messaging). The service allows up to 100 G Suite Basic users on a call at one time.

You can download the Google Hangouts app via the Play Store or the App Store, and it’s accessible via compatible browsers as a Chrome Extension too.

