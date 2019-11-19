Can you watch Disney Plus on Xbox?

The Disney Plus streaming service may not be available in all countries yet, but the entertainment giant is doing a much better job of spreading the availability of the Disney+ app.

That includes Microsoft’s Xbox One range of consoles, meaning gamers can also get in on all of that Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, Fox and classic Disney content.

The Xbox One app is now available to be downloaded from the Microsoft Store online or on your Xbox One console

Once downloaded and installed on your Xbox One console you’ll be able to sign up from ad-free access to originals like The Mandalorian and the brand new live-action remake of The Lady and The The Tramp.

There’s a 7-day free trial on offer, but after that a subscription is $6.99 a month or $69.99 for a year. You can sign up for Disney Plus within the app, or follow this link to get on board.

Here’s what Microsoft is promising from the Disney Plus account:

• Endless access to classic movies and past seasons of your favorite series

• Exclusive new Originals from master storytellers at Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Nat Geo

• Unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, so you can take Disney+ with you

• Simultaneous streaming on up to 4 different devices

• View select titles in stunning 4K UHD and HDR

• Something for everyone, including dedicated Kids Profiles

Elsewhere the app is available for iOS (including iPadOS and tvOS) and Android devices, as well as Roku devices, Samsung and LG TVs and Amazon’s Fire TV range of devices. It’s also possible to watch via the main desktop web browsers.

So far Disney Plus is earning great reviews for the content available on the platform, although it has experienced a few teething problems to date. Some users are reporting password theft and an investigation revealed the login details, and a year of access to the service, are being sold online for as little as $3.

