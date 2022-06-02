 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Can these Madden NFL 23 changes revive the EA Sports franchise?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

While the FIFA and EA partnership is on the outs, the gaming firm’s relationship with the NFL is as solid as an offensive tackle with concrete boots. However, the long-running Madden NFL series of games struggled to make up the hard yards in recent years.

As such, EA Sports has revealed a host of changes and new features coming to Madden 23, in the host of revitalising the tired series. It comes alongside the first trailer for the game and the cover reveal featuring the titular coach himself.

Key among the changes is a series of new gameplay mechanics for the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X versions of the game, coming under Fieldsense banner.

There’s a new skill-based passing mechanic that enables surgical accuracy via a new accuracy reticle and passing meter. You’ll be dropping back shoulder throws into the slot for the first down before you know it.

There’s also new hit stick physics that enable you to rev up the intensity on defence. There’s mid-air blocks, the ability to help out your fellow backs and even attempt to force turnovers with stand-up tackling.

There’s new wide receiver moves and defensive back counter moves to up the ante of those 1-vs-1 battles, while running backs and receivers can access new 360-degree cuts enabling runners to “hit the gaps you want to, plant-and-go, and elude defenders using Left Trigger/L2 and a well-timed flick of the stick.”

The Franchise management mode gets new player motivational tools, updated trade and franchise tag logic. Scouting and strategy features have also been refined.

The Face of the Franchise single player mode also sounds pretty fun. You have a one year contract with a new team after five seasons in the NFL (you can choose your skill position), and have to prove yourself and level up in the Madden Ratings.

New gameplay modes include The Yard, where you’ll play 6-vs-6 games in “fantastical locations”, while Superstar KO is a co-op eliminator mode where X-Factor abilities are always turned on. Madden Ultimate team is also back some refinements.

You might like…

Best PS5 headset 2022: Top 5 headsets for PlayStation

Best PS5 headset 2022: Top 5 headsets for PlayStation

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
Best Xbox Series S/X Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Best Xbox Series S/X Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.