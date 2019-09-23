Consumers based in the US can now sign up for a Disney Plus subscription, though we wouldn’t recommend doing so.

The upcoming streaming service is due to go live in America on November 12, which at the time of publication is approximately seven weeks away.

Related: Best VPN

Thousands of Disney fans will no doubt be hyped about the platform’s impending launch, and therefore keen to sign up as soon as possible, but we’d recommend waiting a little longer before committing.

That’s because… well, there’s really no need to sign up right now.

Not only do you not get any juicy perks for signing up early, like a limited money-off offer or early access, but you can’t yet sign up to what is arguably the most tempting Disney Plus package.

If you decide to subscribe to Disney Plus now, you’ll only be able to choose between the $6.99 monthly plan and the $69.99 annual plan.

There’s no sign of the $12.99 per month bundle, which also throws ESPN Plus and Hulu into the mix, on the signing up page just yet.

You’ll have to wait until November 12 to subscribe to that particular plan, which we imagine will be very popular indeed.

As mentioned above, only consumers based in the US can sign up to Disney Plus early. This despite the fact that the service will also go live in Canada and the Netherlands on November 12.

Related: Best VPNs for streaming

It will then go live in Australia and New Zealand, on November 19. Unfortunately, there’s still no word on when Disney Plus will be available in the UK, likely because of content licensing clashes.

Sky’s current film contract with Disney expires in 2020, and it’s possible that Disney is waiting for this to elapse before launching the service in Blighty.

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif is one of the UK’s best known tech journalists, having been News Editor at Gizmodo UK and Tech Reporter for The Independent. He’s also written for DigitalSpy and ITProPortal. Aatif now helps run…