Even though the product’s just been announced, you can save a whopping £70 when you preorder the new Fire TV Cube with a Ring Video Doorbell 2 thrown in on the side.

On its own, the Fire TV Cube will cost £109.99, but if you really want to make the most of it, you’re likely to invest in other smart home products like the Ring Video Doorbell 2 – which is handy because buying the two of them together can save you a swift £70. If you fancy going all in on developing your smart home, this is one of the best ways to do it.

Limited Time Offer: Fire TV Cube Preorder Bundle All-new Fire TV Cube bundle with Ring Video Doorbell 2 Amazon's latest streaming device isn't even out yet and you can still get a fantastic deal when you bag the device with a swish Ring Video Doorbell 2. With a £70 saving to be had, smart home enthusiasts can't miss out.

Picking up those two products separately would otherwise set you back an eye-watering £288.99, but this brilliant bundle only comes in at £218.99 – leaving you with a bit of spare cash to spend on other pieces of smart home kit.

For years, Amazon has been perfecting its smart speaker and streaming devices, but finally the retailer has seen fit to bring these worlds together in one simple product: the all-new Fire TV Cube. For any smart home purists out there, Amazon’s latest endeavour could end up being this year’s must-have product.

Boasting Amazon’s Alexa AI and a built-in speaker, the Fire TV cube not only provides users with hands-free entertainment experience, where the traditional remote takes a back seat to voice commands, but it also works in tandem with other compatible smart home products.

For example, just ask Alexa to show you who’s at the front door and your Fire TV Cube will stream the live feed from your Ring Video Doorbell 2 directly to your TV. If you’ve found the perfect groove in your sofa and don’t fancy getting up, can you ask for a better smart home set up?

Of course, there’s no telling when this stellar Fire TV Cube bundle will stick around until, so if you want to bag the deal for yourself, be sure to grab it while you still can.

