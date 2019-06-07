Can Party: Save £50 on Sony’s Five-Star WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones

Looking for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones to drown out the sound of crying babies on your next long-haul holiday flight? They don’t come any better than Sony’s WH-1000XM3s – and right now you can snag a pair for £50 off their original price.

We don’t regularly indulge in hyperbole on Trusted Reviews, so when we call Sony’s WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones “easily the best noise-cancelling headphones ever made”, you know they’re good. And now you can get them for £279, quite a saving on their original £330 price.

The WH-1000XM3’s aren’t exactly short of competition, with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II and B&W PX both excellent contenders, but neither manage to combine the great sound, range of features and noise-cancelling talent of Sony’s noise cancellers.

For a start, these are super-comfortable headphones (our reviewer took them on a two-hour flight and didn’t once feel the need to take them off) and are most feature-packed cans we’ve tested too. Their QN1 chip helps cancel out sounds at all pitches, while their really handy QuickCharge feature gives you five hours of battery life from just ten minutes of USB-C charging.

Sound quality is fantastic too. Compared to their predecessors, which were already very capable headphones, the bass has been tightened, vocals are fuller and better defined, and they can handle everything from metal to low-key ballads.

In our five-star review of the Wh-1000XM3s, we said: “The Sony WH-1000XM3 are the best wireless headphones money can buy. Sony had already done a great job separating itself from the competition with last year’s 1000XM2, but now the company has pulled itself ahead, well clear of the pack. For anyone looking for an oasis of silence while commuting or just sitting in noisy environments, there is no match.”

