The Currys PC World Black Tag sale event strikes again and now you can buy the versatile Google Pixel Slate Chromebook with a £150 price cut.

Benefit from the best of both worlds — plus a very tasty discount — by purchasing the Google Pixel Slate Chromebook. Functioning as both a tablet and a laptop, this could be the versatile gadget you need; especially now it’s been reduced to just £599 from £749.

Best Google Pixel Slate Chromebook Deal Pixel Slate 12.3" Intel® Core™ m3 2 in 1 Chromebook - 64 GB eMMC, Blue With 2-in-1 capabilities, is it a laptop or tablet? Depending on how you want to use it, it can be both. With a Quad HD screen and a powerful processor, see every task is complete with all the ease of a fully-fledged Chromebook.

Packing the high specification you’d likely only see in a laptop, for all intents and purposes the Google Pixel Slate Chromebook still sure looks like a tablet. You’d be wrong to think that, though.

Readily prepared with an Intel Core m3 processor, the Pixel Slate can sail through all the usual tasks you’d expect to easily carry out on your laptop like completing work projects, browsing the web and streaming anything from audio to video content. Done with the same flare of a fully fledged Chromebook, the Pixel Slate also brings you all the features of a tablet, too, allowing you to explore the Google Play store for the apps you want to download and, of course, that all important portability.

Dive into a Google Doc or any of its other tools and simply connect a Google Pixel Slate Keyboard (sold separately) to utilise laptop-like functionalities.

The ideal choice for people constantly working on the move with its 2-in-1 design, it also goes without saying this is an apt choice for creatives. Boasting a Quad HD screen, the resolution is pure brilliance, ideal for art projects. It goes without saying the crisp detail will also speak to gamers and bingers alike with two times the quality of Full HD.

A great gadget to invest in, the Google Pixel Slate Chromebook offers a flexibility like no other device and, at this price of £599, now is the best time to make one yours.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

