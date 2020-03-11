Can Logitech’s wireless charging dock rescue the Apple AirPower dream?

Since Apple announced it was giving up on the problematic three-in-one AirPower wireless charging mat, many accessory makers have attempted to step up to the plate.

The latest to have a crack is Logitech, with its Powered 3-in-1 Dock that can wirelessly replenish an iPhone, compatible AirPods cases and an Apple Watch at the same time.

At $130, the dock is quite expensive, but it’s probably cheaper than Apple would have asked for its cancelled AirPower project, which never received an official price or release date.

Related: Why AirPower was cancelled

The two main charging areas, one of which is upright, provide 10W of power (max 7.5 for an iPhone), while the Apple Watch charger hanging off the edge provides 5W of power. If you don’t have an iPhone, the dock will work with any Qi-enabled smartphone.

The accessory comes in black and white, is phone case friendly, and features a glowing light to indicate the devices in question are charging.

The company writes: “Forget hunting down multiple chargers ever again—Powered 3-in-1 Dock is a beautifully crafted charger that delivers reliable power to your iPhone3iPhone 8 and above are wireless charging supported, AirPods or AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch at the same time. Finally, there’s a wireless charger designed with as much attention to detail as the Apple products you love.”

Apple originally announced AirPower way back in September 2017, but the accessory was subject to more than 18 months of delays, before it was eventually cancelled in March 2019. Apple admitted it had been defeated by the technical challenges involved in perfecting the device.

“After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project,”Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, Dan Riccio said. “We apologise to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …