Is your internet fast enough for Google Stadia? Here’s how to find out

Google has made a speed test to let you know if your internet connection is fast enough to handle its Google Stadia game streaming service.

The test works by linking your browser with third party speed test service provider M-Lab’s closest server and generally takes under 30 seconds to complete. Google recommends that you pause any downloads or streaming services while you run the test and preferably use the device and network you plan to play on.

Related: Google Stadia release date, price and games officially confirmed

Google Stadia relies on its users’ network speeds to supply them with hardware-intensive games from just an internet connection. Google plans to avoid lengthy downloads by doing all of the heavy lifting in the cloud and ensuring that every player is in reach of a server.

Your network speed also affects the resolution you’re able to play in. Google Stadia recommends a minimum of 10 Mbps for 720p video and stereo sound, 20 Mbps for 1080p HD resolution and surround sound and 30 Mbps for stunning 4K HD graphics and surround sound.

Related: E3 2019

The test is sure to be a big help for those struggling to decide whether the new gaming platform is for them.

Google does warn that running the test could eat up over 40 MB of data and that mobile data charges may apply – though you probably won’t be interested in testing your phone anyway unless you’re a Pixel owner. It also states that running the test will automatically consent your IP address and results to be shared with M-Lab and published publicly for internet research.

Related: Best Game Consoles

Google Stadia Pro will be available for £8.99 a month from November this year. The Pro model will allow users to game in 4K and give exclusive access to a library of older games. The Base version is expected to launch in 2020 and will grant users free access to the platform at a lower resolution and no access to the game library.