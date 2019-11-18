Epic Games’ Fortnite remains one of the biggest games in the world right now, and shows no signs of slowing. Given this reputation, many are wondering if it will come to Google Stadia.

The battle royale experience is available on pretty much every platform under the sun right now, supporting both crossplay and cross progression if you’re logged into the same account on multiple devices.

Fortnite Chapter 2 introduced an avalanche of gameplay changes, transforming how players approached the game with a new map, new modes of progression and several new mechanics to uncover and master.

It’s better than ever, making this the perfect time for Google to get in on the action with the launch of its new platform.

Can I play Fortnite on Google Stadia?

At launch, Fortnite will not be available on Google Stadia in any capacity. Given it’s available on every major console and mobile platforms (on which you’ll be playing Stadia), its absence is surprisingly glaring.

Ever since its launch into the battle royale space Fortnite has been completely free-to-play, still boasting its ‘early access’ moniker despite receiving countless updates and seasonal iterations on a regular basis.

As for the future, we wouldn’t be surprised if Epic Games and Google formed an alliance to bring Fortnite to Stadia in the coming weeks and months, since it would essentially act as a more robust version of Fortnite to play on mobile and larger displays alike, so long as your internet connection is capable of such a feat.

Fingers crossed that the act of carrying over progression from other platforms alongside crossplay will be present in the theoretical Stadia version, since it’s a big reason why having Fortnite available on a number of platforms is so appealing.

As for its other launch titles, Google Stadia will arrive with 22 games including the likes of Final Fantasy 15, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and GRID. A few more are expected to arrive before the end of 2019, with ome of next year’s biggest hitters already pencilled in for the platform.

