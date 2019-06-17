You can grab an Xbox One S for £3 – if you’re super lucky

Argos is running a competition that could let you grab one of Microsoft’s new discless Xbox One S consoles for a meagre £3, if you’re very, very, very lucky.

The competition is live now and will let a limited number of people buy the console with a marked 98% discount. If that wasn’t enough to tempt you the consoles on offer will also have one off pieces of art from acclaimed artist Josh Parkin on them, making them literally one of a kind.

Peter Wray, Head of Gaming at Argos listed the artwork as a key bonus for eager games.

“We wanted to share the excitement of E3 and celebrate the launch of the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with this very special price of £3. Our collaboration with renowned illustrator Josh Parkin also means gamers can make an aesthetic feature of their console in their home,” he said.

To enter the competition you have to register with Argos here between now and midnight on 19 June. The company will then announce the winners on 24 June, giving them the option to “buy” the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console for the promotional price.

The package comes with Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft, a wireless controller and a one month subscription to Xbox Live.

The competition comes just after Microsoft unveiled its next generation Xbox, codenamed Project Scarlett. Microsoft unveiled Project Scarlett, commonly referred to as the Xbox 2, at its E3 2019 keynote earlier in June. The final name and specs of the console haven’t been confirmed but Microsoft has revealed it will based off AMD’s architecture, like the competing PS5.

Microsoft has also promised the console will be able to play content in 8K and run games at frame rates over 60fps. The console is also confirmed to ray tracing capable, which will make games lighting and shadows look way more realistic. The only other information we have is that Halo Infinite will be a Project Scarlett launch title.

The Xbox 2 will come out at an unspecified point in “the holiday season” 2020. Pricing hasn’t been revealed.