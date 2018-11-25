Trending:

Dyson vacuum cleaners for just £99 in its eBay Black Friday fire sale

Richard Easton

Dyson is having a Black Friday blowout on its eBay outlet store right now meaning you can pick up models like the V6 Trigger, V8 Animal and Cinetic Big Ball from just £99.

If you’re after a Dyson vacuum cleaner, now’s the time to have a look at the company’s official eBay outlet store. Models are refurbished, but you get at least a 1-year warranty at a minimum. Some models even come with a 2-year warranty for more peace of mind.

Dyson eBay Outlet Black Friday Deals

Dyson Light Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner - Refurbished - 2 Year Guarantee

You don't often see a Dyson for this little money.

Dyson Outlet

|

Now £129.99

View Deal

Now £129.99

|

Dyson Outlet

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Upright - Refurbished - 2 Year Dyson Guarantee

A tidy saving on the Cinetic Big Ball Animal with a 2 year warranty.

Dyson Outlet

|

Now £179.99

View Deal

Now £179.99

|

Dyson Outlet

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Refurbished - 1 Year Guarantee

One of our favourite ever vacuums for a discount price.

Dyson Outlet

|

Now £269.99

View Deal

Now £269.99

|

Dyson Outlet

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Refurbished - 1 Year Guarantee

We rated this vacuum 10/10 in our review. An absolute bargain.

Dyson Outlet

|

£279.99

View Deal

£279.99

|

Dyson Outlet

Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum - Refurbished - 1 Year Guarantee

A discount price for Dyson's handheld vacuum. Grab it before it's gone.

Dyson Outlet

|

Now £99.99

View Deal

Now £99.99

|

Dyson Outlet

There’s a whole range of models available, including one of our all-time favourite vacuums, the Dyson V8 Absolute. It’s one of the most versatile cordless vacuum cleaners we’ve tested, offering superior cleaning on carpet and hard floors and comes with a whole range of useful accessories.

In our review, we said: “Our favourite tool remains Soft Roller cleaning head, which is specifically designed for hard floors. This uses a combination of soft fibres and static carbon bristles on the rotating bar, plus a rear soft roller to ensure it is very gentle on all hard surfaces.”

As you would expect, the all-important suction power is where the V8 Absolute excels: “Like the V6, Dyson’s new V8 cleaner once again sets the benchmark for how much sheer suction power a cordless cleaner can deliver. On maximum power mode, simply placing your hand over the open nozzle demonstrates more power than budget mains-powered cleaners can muster and a very high rate of air flow too.”

Needless to say, it’s little surprise we awarded it 10/10.

But if you’re after different models, have a look at the Dyson eBay Outlet store for a massive range of discounted Dyson vacuums for Black Friday.

