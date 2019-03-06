You can finish Devil May Cry 5 in 10 minutes thanks to this easter egg

Capcom’s latest entry in the demon-slaying Devil May Cry franchise is here, and if you’re really good, there’s nothing stopping you finishing the game in 10 minutes flat. Want to find out how? Read on.



Obviously, be careful because there’s 100% spoilers from this point onwards.

Be warned, finishing the game in ten minutes is going to take some effort, or a whole host of upgrades you’ve brought with you via a New Game+ option. In the very first level of the game, players take control of Nero and fight the demon king Urizen. He’s a tough nut to crack for first time players, and with no upgrades at all you’ll struggle to endure his assault. It makes sense, it’s a fight you’re supposed to lose.

However, Rely On Horror found out that you can kill the demon fella. Go all in and focus on Urizen’s red crystal and dodging his attacks. Win the nigh-impossible fight and the game cuts simply to a few bits of text, explaining that life went back to normal after the tussle and that Nero is as legendary as Dante.

Roll credits, game over.

It’s an easter egg, and you’ll want to jump in and play the rest of the game, especially if Jade’s 4.5 star review is anything to go by. In her verdict, she says: “Devil May Cry 5 paves an impeccably exciting future for itself with new locations and characters that don’t just pull Capcom’s hack ‘n’ slasher into the modern generation, it kicks through the door and throws away the key.”

So, sure. You can beat the game in ten minutes, but perhaps this is a ride you’re going to want to savour the whole way. Still, if this counts as ticking a game off my ridiculously oversized backlog, sign me up.

Reckon you’re up to the challenge of battering this demon king on your first go-around? We’ll believe it when we see it. You can prove it to us on Twitter at @TrustedReviews