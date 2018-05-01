You can finally play PS2 games on PS4 – here’s how

The Sony PlayStation Now game streaming service now features PS2 games.

Until now, the all-you-can-play subscription service has only featured PS3 and PS4 games, albeit more than 500 of them to keep UK gamers occupied.

Now Sony is delving further into the back catalogue, with the first PlayStation 2 games ported for play on PS4 with HD and trophy support.

However, don’t expect to delve into the classics just yet.

The first wave of games announced include Ape Escape 2, Dark Cloud 2, Hot Shots Tennis. Good, but not great titles.

As well as the first PS2 titles, the service is also gaining new PS3 games like Limbo and Metal Slug 3.

Sony hasn’t announced whether more PS2 titles are to follow, but you’d assume they’d start flooding in on a month-by-month basis.

Hopefully, we’ll see the likes of God of War 2, Metal Gear Solid 2, Burnout 3, GTA 4 and Tony Hawk’s 3 before too much longer.

PS Now costs £12.99 a month in the UK, which is quite an attractive price point considering the price of brand new games.

It’s ideal for gamers who want to dig into the back catalogue and always have something new to play.

