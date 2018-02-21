You can download the original Dead Space for free right now

PC players can download survival horror classic Dead Space for free right now on Origin.

Available as part of the digital service’s ‘On the House’ promotion, Visceral Games’ Dead Space is yours to keep forever and will remain as such for the foreseeable future.

First released in 2008 for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC, the chilling adventure aboard the USG Ishimura spawned a franchise comprised of three games alongside several comics and films.

Developer Visceral Games were shut down by Electronic Arts in 2017 so we likely won’t see more from the series in the near future.

Inspired by the likes of Alien, Event Horizon and Resident Evil 4, Dead Space has you playing as aerospace engineer Isaac Clarke as he sets out to find his missing partner aboard the USG Ishimura.

Unfortunately, the vessel has come into contact with a deadly alien artefact that has transformed its inhabitants into gruesome creatures known as Necromorphs.

Earning 9/10 in our review, Dead Space has aged brilliantly and still plays like a treat:

“A five star, flesh-crawling, scary sci-fi feast. While you can hardly describe it as original, Dead Space is one survival horror game you shouldn’t miss.”

