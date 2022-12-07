Campfire Audio take one giant leap with Orbit, its first true wireless earphone

Campfire Audio are best known as purveyors of high-end wired earphones, but they’ve taken their first step into the true wireless realm with the Orbit.

The Orbit has been in the makings for years with Campfire claiming the results are a true wireless that is “like no other”.

Its a completely new design for a company known of its outré looks, with a two-tone coloured housing shaped in a way that’s meant to make the act of wearing these earphones to be “extremely comfortable”. Materials used in its construction including a stainless-steel sound nozzle that’s not only meant to make the orbit look aesthetically pleasing but intended to add to its solid, weighty feel.

Rather than use physical controls the Orbit uses touch controls instead, and Campfire Audio has included a number of foam and silicone ear tips in small, medium and large sizes to help users find the best fit. Accessories include a USB-C to USB-C charging cable, manual and Campfire Audio pin badge.

Of course the real meat for any Campfire product is in the audio specs. Bluetooth 5.2 is supported, with AAC and aptX Adaptive codecs featuring, the latter enabling to the Orbit to support wireless streams up to 24-bit/48kHz. The drivers are 10mm dynamic with a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) film diaphragm. Campfire says the choice of driver materials makes for a “dynamic listen” packed with depth and low-end power, while the LCP diaphragm is claimed to provide clarity, space and energy for an “engaging and rhythmic listen”

Battery is a reported 8.5 hours off a single charge, with the charging case delivering an additional 30 hours. USB-C and Qi wireless charging options are available for charging the buds.

Noise cancellation and transparency are conspicuous by their absence, indicating that Campfire has gone down a similar road as Astell & Kern’s UW100 and left noise cancellation off the feature list. There is, however, support for an app in which you’ll be able to customise the touch controls, install firmware updates and adjust the audio thanks to a built-in 7-band EQ and preset selection.

All that’s left to announce is price and availability. The Campfire Audio Orbit is available now from Campfire’s website, online retailers such as Amazon for $249 / £249.