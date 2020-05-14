Campfire Audio announce updated IEMs and brand new Ara earphone

Boutique brand Campfire Audio has revealed its earphone options for spring 2020, with a new addition and updated headphones

Portland-based headphone Campfire Audio has announced its latest products, including an updated Solaris and Andromeda IEM, along with a brand new Ara 7-driver earphone.

The Solaris 2020 (£1499) is an update and has undergone a few tweaks to the design. It’s now 20% smaller than the original, and comes in a new solid-body internal acoustic chamber that’s been 3D printed to provide more controlled tuning and better reliability. There’s now a new all black finish and updates have been made to the accessories, with a new ‘Super Smokey Litz’ silver plated copper cable fitted with moulded ear hooks (no memory wire), and a new sustainably harvested cork zipper case.

The Andromeda 2020 (£1099) is, again, an updated version of the IEM and one we’ve had a listen to previously. This update features a new solid-body internal acoustic chamber, which Campfire says enhances the sound by offering more detail retrieval and improved vocal presence. Any one who purchases the Andromeda 2020 also gets a dapper new green cork zipper case.

The third IEM, and a brand new addition to the Campfire line, is the Ara (£1299). The body is made out of titanium shells, and inside each earphone are seven balanced armature drivers, with dual high, single mid and quad low drivers located inside the new solid-body internal acoustic chamber design. Campfire says the Ara is their most ambitious release to date.

Caleb Rosenau, Campfire Audio’s VP said: “This is our first significant refresh of Andromeda and Solaris since their original product launch. Both models are appreciable improvements upon their predecessors, and we think people will enjoy the changes we’ve made to them.”

And about the Ara, Rosenau added: the “Ara is a new design with seven drivers that has a very resolving and appealing sound signature for the audiophile.”

The Ara, Andromeda 2020 and Solaris 2020 are available to purchase from hifiheadphones.co.uk

