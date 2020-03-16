CameraWorld’s Photography Show deals end tomorrow

The Photography Show may have been postponed this weekend but the camera deals went on – and there’s one more day to catch them.

Despite The Photography Show’s decision to postpone its annual event until September due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak, some camera sellers have chosen to continue to hold their planned sales online.

CameraWorld is one of the retailers that has decided to offer deals on cameras and photography equipment despite the show’s delay.

The sale includes discounts on cameras, lenses, lighting, accessories, bags, tripods, optics, used equipment and film from the likes of Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Sony, Olympus and more.

But photographers will need to act fast – the sale ends midnight March 17.

“The current situation regarding the Coronavirus pandemic is obviously a concern for a business like ours which places such a high premium on face to face contact, and the service that enables us to give to our customers”, said CameraWorld managing director Jason Mitchell.

“However, we know from the feedback that we receive each year, and from seeing returning customers at the show, that the prices we are able to offer at the show represent a crucial opportunity for many photographers to purchase kit that they maybe otherwise have been unable to afford. We are therefore delighted to have the opportunity to offer those deals to the wider public via our website to those who manage to get to cameraworld.co.uk/sale before the nations urgent need for some retail therapy sees everything snapped up”.

The Photography Show is a 4-day long event held in Birmingham for photographers and camera enthusiasts. The event features the latest equipment from over 300 brands, talks, live demos and masterclasses.

The event was initially scheduled to take place from the 14 to 17 March but has since been postponed until 19 to 22 September.

In its official announcement, The Photography Show wrote:

“We are incredibly disappointed that we’ve had to take this action so close to the event opening. However, it became clear that the recent acceleration in Covid19 cases in the UK has led to heightened concerns for all participants and the show would be negatively impacted from all perspectives should we have proceeded.

“We understand how important the show is both from an industry and community point of view so we are pleased that we are able to postpone to September when we are hopeful that the threat of Covid19 will have significantly rescinded. Please bear with us while we make all the necessary arrangements to facilitate this move and contact all participants.”

