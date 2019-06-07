The OnePlus 7 Pro camera is about to get a huge upgrade

OnePlus has released a huge software update to address criticisms of its latest flagship OnePlus 7 Pro handset’s camera. Here’s what’s in it.

In the OxygenOS 9.5.7 update, OnePlus has revealed a whole load of software fixes intended to improve the camera on the flagship OnePlus 7 Pro. It has started rolling out in stages to guard against the possibility of bugs, and here’s the full list of new upgrades (as posted to the official forum):

Improved overall contrast and color performance

Improved white balance consistency of triple camera

Improved accuracy and stability of auto focusing

Fixed issue of greenish tone in some low light scenes

Fixed issue of noise in some HDR scenes

Improved contrast and color saturation of ultra wide

Improved clarity and noise reduction in low light scene of ultra wide

Improved clarity and noise reduction of telephoto

Improved clarity and color of Nightscape

Improved brightness and clarity in extreme low light scene of Nightscape

The OnePlus 7 Pro shipped with impressive camera hardware, including a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens. But some fans had grumbled to OnePlus about the camera’s performance, particularly in low-light settings.

In our review, we were particularly impressed with the detail and the new 3x lossless zoom. However, we noticed that the bokeh portait mode was prone to inaccuracy, and we also shared the reservations about its performance in low-light, arguing that it needs more work in this area. Let’s hope the software update offers some improvements to these key areas.

Aside from the camera improvements, there are also a few system updates in the package, including:

Optimized Double Tap to Wake

Fixed issues with Ambient Display

Improved the audio quality for voice calls from third-party apps

Improved touch sensitivity for screen

As it stands the Pixel 3a and Huawei P30 Pro remain the best performing camera phones in low light.