Black Friday Camera Deals: get 20% off the Nikon D3500 and more

Best Camera Deals – Amazon (low to high)

Best Camera Deals – John Lewis

Best Camera Deals – Currys PC World

Best Camera Deals – Argos

Best Camera Deals – AO Camera Deals

Best AO Camera Deals GoPro Hero5 Black Right now, AO has the competition beat on price for the GoPro Hero5, taking off a massive £140 from the original RRP. For one of the best action cameras on the market, £269 is a steal. GoPro 3-Way Camera Mount Getting to the heart of the action is what GoPro is all about, but sometimes you just need a steady hand. With this £10 saving rom AO, you can pick up an official GoPro mount on the cheap. Sorted.

Choosing a camera deal

What’s your size?

There are two main (and often related) questions to answer when deciding which camera to go for.

Firstly, what size camera do you want? Despite huge advances in autofocus systems and sensor design, the fundamental physics of optics mean that cameras still range from pocket-sized to pineapple-sized and beyond, depending on which lenses you want to use (if any).

Which brings us onto the second question – how deep are you looking to get into the nuts and bolts of photography? If you’d prefer the camera to do most of the work, then a point-and-shoot compact model is likely to be best. For those who want to combine simplicity with the flexibility of huge zoom ranges, then a ‘bridge’ camera like the Sony RX10 IV is worth investigating.

But if you’re really looking to dig into photography’s creative possibilities, then an interchangeable lens camera with a viewfinder and some manual controls will be best. This covers both mirrorless cameras and DSLRs, with the main difference between the two being their viewfinders (mirrorless camera viewfinders are electronic, while DSLR ones are optical). The knock-on effect is that mirrorless cameras are smaller, but DSLRs have longer battery lives.

The golden rule is: don’t be tempted to stretch to something larger and more complicated if it means you’ll never use it. There’s a reason why “the best camera is the one you have with you” is such an enduring cliché.

What’s your style?

Another related question to ask yourself is what kind of photography you want to do. This isn’t quite as crucial as it used to be – most of today’s cameras are so accomplished that they’ll confidently handle most situations, from moving subjects like kids to landscapes.

Still, deciding two key things will help guide you to a particular range and model – the kind of photography you’d like to specialise in (if any), and where you’re looking to publish (or print) your photography.

For example, if you’re looking to shoot a lot in low light, a camera with a larger sensor (APS-C or full-frame) will be best, as it can gather more light and give you greater shooting flexibility.

If you’ll mostly be shooting high-speed sport or action, though, then smaller sensor systems like Micro Four Thirds (made by Panasonic and Olympus) tend to have higher burst speeds. Looking to get into street photography? A large sensor compact like the Panasonic Lumix LX100 II combines great image quality with a small form factor, which will help you get natural shots without intimidating your subjects.

Every camera is a compromise – the question is which compromise suits your shooting style the best.

The generation game

The best Black Friday deals are often on previous generation cameras that have recently been succeeded or replaced.

While getting last year’s technology might be a little off-putting, today’s cameras mostly move at the pace of ‘marginal gains’ – the fundamental tech behind two generations are often very similar or the same, which makes 2017 models excellent value.

Ask yourself whether you really need the extra tinsel (for example, a higher resolution viewfinder or speedier burst mode) on the latest model. If not, you’ll be better off buying the discounted model during Black Friday and investing the money you’ve saved in a new lens.

Black Friday Camera Deals 2018 – What to expect

In the face of constantly improving smartphone tech, it can be difficult to justify buying a brand new camera but professionals and amateurs alike know that it’s still a worthy expense. Fiddling your way through manual focus and seeing the final result is a reward entirely unto its own and there’s simply no substitute.

As anyone who’s invested in a serious camera set-up will tell you – they rarely ever come cheap. When you factor in the cost of the camera itself plus any required accessories (lighting, lenses, etc.), it’s not unusual to expect a bill in excess of £1000. I think I speak for all when I say thank goodness for Black Friday 2018.

Throughout the sales extravaganza, we’ll be updating this page constantly with the best deals from Nikon, Canon, Sony and so on, so be sure to bookmark it and avoid missing out. Last year brought about some incredible offers and savings that were just too good to miss.

One of the best deals to appear during last year’s bonanza was for the Nikon D7500, with Amazon selling the camera with a staggering £420.99 discount. The retailer also knocked it out of the park with the fantastic Sony RX100 IV compact camera, bringing the price down from £1000 to just £569.

The GoPro Hero5 starter kit also saw a major saving, going for just £396.91, down from £494.97. These are just some of the many deals from last year’s Black Friday sale, and we’re expecting them to be far surpassed this time around.

