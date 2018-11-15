Black Friday Camera Deals: get 20% off the Nikon D3500 and more

Black Friday Camera Deals: Looking to get the perfect shot this Black Friday? We’ll be updating this page with the best Black Friday camera deals for your convenience.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are edging closer, and there are already some cracking early camera deals.
If you can’t be fussed waiting for the sales to start then fear not, there are a ton of great savings to be had right this very moment. Just scroll down and see for yourself.
Not sure how to choose the right camera? Scroll down beyond the best deals below and you’ll find our guide to picking the right camera for you (or your lucky Christmas present recipient).
All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.
Jump to camera deals:
Amazon | John Lewis | Currys PC World | Argos | AO
Best Camera Deals – Amazon (low to high)
Ricoh WG-50 Waterproof Compact Camera, Orange
A great ally for outdoorsy adventures, this rugged camera is waterproof to 14 metres, as well as being shockproof, crushproof and freeze-proof. Its 16-megapixel sensor takes good photos too, with macro shots being a particular specialty.
Canon EOS 4000D DSLR with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens
One of the most affordable DSLRs around is even more of a bargain at this price – the 4000D is easy to use, while offering all the usual DSLR benefits, including a large APS-C sensor, optical viewfinder and manual controls.
Nikon D3500 + AF-P DX 18–55mm VR Kit
One of the best Black Friday camera deals so far. The D3500 is Nikon's brand new, entry-level DSLR with a 24.2-megapixel sensor – in this bundle it comes with Nikon's latest 18-55mm kit lens too.
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II with 14-42mm EZ Lens, Silver
The Olympus OM-D MII's small size makes it great shout for any photographers looking for a portable mirrorless camera. It's an even better recommendation with this £97.55 saving attached.
Canon EOS 200D with EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens, Black
Aside from being the best beginner's DSLR around, the Canon EOS 200D now comes with a whopping £120.99 discount through Amazon when you buy it with its kit lens.
DJI Mavic Pro Drone
DJI's class-leading obstacle avoidance tech and excellent cameras make it the current king of drones. The original Mavic Pro combines an extremely portable, folding design with an excellent 4K camera that still holds its own against more recent rivals. You can save £320 right now.
Sony RX100 V
It might have been succeeded by the RX100 VI, but that makes this version of Sony's flagship premium compact camera range a cracking bargain. It has a large, one-inch sensor, electronic viewfinder, and can shoot at a speedy 24 frames per second.
Best Camera Deals – John Lewis
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III Compact System Camera
The OM-D Mark III further improves on what was already a brilliant standard for mirrorless cameras. Not only do you get £85 in cashback but buying through John Lewis also gets you a two-year warranty for peace of mind.
Panasonic Lumix DC-FT7 Waterproof, Freezeproof, Shockproof, Dustproof Compact Digital Camera
As one of the toughest compact cameras around, the Lumix DC-FT7 is a must-have item for any adventurer. John Lewis are currently offering a three-year warranty out of the gate for the camera, meaning that if something does happen to the device, you'll be covered for years to come.
Sony A6000 Compact System Camera
Sony has dominated the compact camera scene for years now and the A6000 is yet another great addition to the company's line up. Save £50
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II Digital Camera
If Canon is a little more your style then fear not, John Lewis are also running a discount on the fantastic PowerShot G7 X Mark II, offering £40 cashback on each purchase.
Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX80
This compact system camera is a fantastic walkaround snapper for travelling or street shooting, thanks to its small form factor, superb image quality and 4K video recording. There are also a huge range of compatible Micro Four Thirds lenses, should you want to broaden your snapping skills.
Best Camera Deals – Currys PC World
Canon EOS 4000D DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens
There are definitely better DSLR cameras on the market but for £299 (£70 off), Canon's EOS 4000D offers brilliant value for money in this cracking deal from Currys PC World. Plus, there's a two-year warranty included.
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III Mirrorless Camera with 14-42 mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ & ED 40-150 mm f/4-5.6 R Lens
There's a lot to love about this deal. Not only does it include the Olympus M10 Mark III and its five-axis image stabilisation, you also get two lenses (a solid kit lens, and a longer zoom for landscapes), £65 in cashback and a two-year warranty. Bargain.
DJI Mavic Pro Drone & Accessories Bundle – Black
This ideal DJI Mavic Pro bundle from Currys PC World saves you from having to stock up on all those essential accessories and gives you £150 off for your troubles.
Parrot ANAFI Drone with Controller – Grey
Capturing drone footage in 4K certainly doesn't come cheap, but a saving of £80.99 certainly helps. The Anafi is also the best drone Parrot has made so far, with lots of auto-flying modes and the ability to shoot in HDR.
Olympus PEN E-PL8 Mirrorless Camera with 14-42 mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens - White
This beginner's mirrorless camera is great for anyone starting out in photography – it shoots 16-megapixel photos, has Wi-Fi for sending photos to your phone, and the Micro Four Thirds system has the biggest range of lenses of any camera system. In this deal it comes with a useful, all-rounder kit lens.
Best Camera Deals – Argos
Canon IXUS 185 20MP 8x Zoom Compact Digital Camera Bundle
Its specs might not blow anyone away but the Cacnon IXUS 185 is a solid shout for someone looking to buy their first camera, plus it comes with a handy carry case and 16GB SD Card. Not too shabby.
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS 20MP 25x Zoom Camera Bundle
As a step up from the IXUS, the PowerShot still nabs you 20MP but you'll also have a 25x zoom on board for those perfect shots that are just over the horizon.
Best Camera Deals – AO Camera Deals
GoPro Hero5 Black
Right now, AO has the competition beat on price for the GoPro Hero5, taking off a massive £140 from the original RRP. For one of the best action cameras on the market, £269 is a steal.
GoPro 3-Way Camera Mount
Getting to the heart of the action is what GoPro is all about, but sometimes you just need a steady hand. With this £10 saving rom AO, you can pick up an official GoPro mount on the cheap. Sorted.
Choosing a camera deal
What’s your size?
There are two main (and often related) questions to answer when deciding which camera to go for.
Firstly, what size camera do you want? Despite huge advances in autofocus systems and sensor design, the fundamental physics of optics mean that cameras still range from pocket-sized to pineapple-sized and beyond, depending on which lenses you want to use (if any).
Which brings us onto the second question – how deep are you looking to get into the nuts and bolts of photography? If you’d prefer the camera to do most of the work, then a point-and-shoot compact model is likely to be best. For those who want to combine simplicity with the flexibility of huge zoom ranges, then a ‘bridge’ camera like the Sony RX10 IV is worth investigating.
But if you’re really looking to dig into photography’s creative possibilities, then an interchangeable lens camera with a viewfinder and some manual controls will be best. This covers both mirrorless cameras and DSLRs, with the main difference between the two being their viewfinders (mirrorless camera viewfinders are electronic, while DSLR ones are optical). The knock-on effect is that mirrorless cameras are smaller, but DSLRs have longer battery lives.
The golden rule is: don’t be tempted to stretch to something larger and more complicated if it means you’ll never use it. There’s a reason why “the best camera is the one you have with you” is such an enduring cliché.
What’s your style?
Another related question to ask yourself is what kind of photography you want to do. This isn’t quite as crucial as it used to be – most of today’s cameras are so accomplished that they’ll confidently handle most situations, from moving subjects like kids to landscapes.
Still, deciding two key things will help guide you to a particular range and model – the kind of photography you’d like to specialise in (if any), and where you’re looking to publish (or print) your photography.
For example, if you’re looking to shoot a lot in low light, a camera with a larger sensor (APS-C or full-frame) will be best, as it can gather more light and give you greater shooting flexibility.
If you’ll mostly be shooting high-speed sport or action, though, then smaller sensor systems like Micro Four Thirds (made by Panasonic and Olympus) tend to have higher burst speeds. Looking to get into street photography? A large sensor compact like the Panasonic Lumix LX100 II combines great image quality with a small form factor, which will help you get natural shots without intimidating your subjects.
Every camera is a compromise – the question is which compromise suits your shooting style the best.
The generation game
The best Black Friday deals are often on previous generation cameras that have recently been succeeded or replaced.
While getting last year’s technology might be a little off-putting, today’s cameras mostly move at the pace of ‘marginal gains’ – the fundamental tech behind two generations are often very similar or the same, which makes 2017 models excellent value.
Ask yourself whether you really need the extra tinsel (for example, a higher resolution viewfinder or speedier burst mode) on the latest model. If not, you’ll be better off buying the discounted model during Black Friday and investing the money you’ve saved in a new lens.
Black Friday Camera Deals 2018 – What to expect
In the face of constantly improving smartphone tech, it can be difficult to justify buying a brand new camera but professionals and amateurs alike know that it’s still a worthy expense. Fiddling your way through manual focus and seeing the final result is a reward entirely unto its own and there’s simply no substitute.
As anyone who’s invested in a serious camera set-up will tell you – they rarely ever come cheap. When you factor in the cost of the camera itself plus any required accessories (lighting, lenses, etc.), it’s not unusual to expect a bill in excess of £1000. I think I speak for all when I say thank goodness for Black Friday 2018.
Throughout the sales extravaganza, we’ll be updating this page constantly with the best deals from Nikon, Canon, Sony and so on, so be sure to bookmark it and avoid missing out. Last year brought about some incredible offers and savings that were just too good to miss.
One of the best deals to appear during last year’s bonanza was for the Nikon D7500, with Amazon selling the camera with a staggering £420.99 discount. The retailer also knocked it out of the park with the fantastic Sony RX100 IV compact camera, bringing the price down from £1000 to just £569.
The GoPro Hero5 starter kit also saw a major saving, going for just £396.91, down from £494.97. These are just some of the many deals from last year’s Black Friday sale, and we’re expecting them to be far surpassed this time around.
