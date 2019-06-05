Cambridge’s new AX range boasts CD players, amplifiers and stereo receivers

Cambridge Audio has announced a new range of hi-fi separates. The AX series brings Cambridge Audio’s hi-fi products to a more affordable level and consists of two CD players, two integrated amplifiers and two stereo receivers

The AX series sits alongside the British brand’s CX and Edge ranges, with Cambridge aiming to hit the “perfect balance between performance and affordability.”

Like a Noah’s Ark of hi-fi, the AX range goes in two-by-two with the AXC25 and AXC35 CD players; AXA25 and AXA35 integrated amplifiers and AXR85 and AXR100 stereo receivers. The range takes design cues from the CX and Edge to deliver on Cambridge’s ambition of producing what it has dubbed as “Great British Sound”. The range intends to reflect the intention of the artists without taking anything away from the performance.

The AXC25 (£229) and AXC35 (£299) offer gapless CD playback, as well as the ability to play home recorded CD-R, CD-RW and CD-ROM discs that have MP3 and WMA files. For connections you get a single RCA output on the AXC25. The AXC35 adds the option of a coaxial digital input. Both have a remote control in a Lunar gray and black finish.

With a power output of 25W, the AXA25 (£229) integrated amplifier’s connections extend to four analogue RCA inputs, a RCA output (for recording) and a USB port that has 5V 500mA of power for plugging in a Bluetooth receiver. On the fascia is a 3.5mm auxiliary stereo input, with dials for tweaking Bass, Treble, Volume and Balance settings.

The step-up AXA35 (£229) has a different design and boasts added features and connectivity in a phono stage input, a 6.3mm headphone output and display screen on the front panel.

Cambridge describes the AXR85 as having plenty of “power and flexibility”, a receiver for “the more demanding listener.” With 85W of power, it can drive two stereo speaker zones. Inputs amount to three analogue RCA, phono stage and a 3.5mm input. Outputs range from a 6.3mm on the front, a rec (recording) and subwoofer output.

Radio lovers will appreciate the presence of an FM/AM tuner, while wireless connectivity is accessible through a built-in Bluetooth receiver. At the top of the AX range sits the AXR100 stereo receiver. Similar to the AXR85, power output has been cranked up to 100W and additional inputs are proffered in two optical and one coaxial digital inputs.

The AXC and AXA ranges are available from Cambridge Audio and Amazon from mid June, while the AXR goes on sale in July.