Cambridge broadband has just leveled up thanks to the introduction of Vodafone Gigafast Full Fibre.

Vodafone claims the new Full Fibre broadband service delivers download speeds 20 times faster than the average UK home and upload speeds 150 times faster.

The network said that speeds can reach as high as 900Mbps.

Vodafone have partnered with CityFibre to bring gigabit-capable full fibre to Cambridge. The company expects to offers more than 4500 homes access to the network within the first three months.

Charles Kitchin, CityFibre’s City Manager for Cambridge, said: “Today’s announcement follows a £20m investment from CityFibre to bring a gigabit-capable full fibre network to Cambridge. We are making the city one of the best-connected places in the country. We’ve made huge progress so far, it is tremendous to see the first homes and businesses now reaping the benefits of full fibre and seeing first-hand the difference it can make to their lives.”

Vodafone spoke to Matthew Neave, the very first customer to receive Full Fibre, who explained that it will help his increasingly digitised small business to function efficiently. Neave, from Embassy Lettings & Management, said: “I’m really excited to be one of the first Vodafone customers to connect to the Gigafast service. I will principally be using the service for my residential lettings business based here in Cambridge. We are 98% paperless and we rely heavily on a fast and reliable broadband service for uploading and downloading large documents. The service will allow me to do this quickly and safely which is imperative for the business.”

As this roll-out continues we’ll be paying close attention to consumer feedback, to see if Vodafone’s new Gigafast Full Fibre network really is all it’s cracked up to be. If the huge upload and download speed claims come true, then this is a great step for home broadband connectivity.

