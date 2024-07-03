Cambridge Audio’s Melomania P100 has a ridiculously long battery life

Cambridge Audio’s run of product launches continues with its first over-ear headphone in the Melomania P100.

Building on Cambridge 50 years of expertise in the audio industry, the headphones feature “hi-fi grade” Class AB amplification, powering the 40mm premium 3-layer Mylar drivers to deliver what Cambridge describes as “truly emotive sound” with deep, controlled bass, vocals sound realistic and clear delivery of high frequencies.

The headphones join the Melomania M100 true wireless as part of Cambridge Audio’s revamped headphone range. The headline feature is the 60-hour battery life (100 hours with noise-cancelling off), making the P100 one of the longest lasting headphones (on paper at least), joining the likes of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless. Fast charging provides two hours from a five-minute charge.

Bluetooth support includes the Snapdragon Sound platform with aptX Lossless technology for lossless audio quality over Bluetooth, and there’s also the option of listening to music through a wired connection (USB-C to 3.5mm or USB-C to USB-C). Active Noise-Cancellation is available, with three user-selectable settings for wearers to adjust the performance as the like.

credit: Cambridge Audio

Other aspects of the P100’s performance that can be customise can be found in the Melomania Connect app. There’s a seven-band EQ to tweak the sound, as well as six presets that offer tailored approach to different musical genres. Gamers can make use of the Gaming Mode to sure “near-perfect” video/audio sync, with latency reduced to 80ms.

From a design perspective the earpads are made from memory foam covered in faux leather, the clamping force intended to suit the largest (and widest) variety of head sizes for a comfortable fit. The battery and earcup pads are all replaceable, while the P100 makes use of 50% recycled plastic and the packaging is 100% recyclable plastic-free.

Cambridge Audio Melomania P100 headphones are available to purchase from July 2024 onwards on the Cambridge Audio website and Amazon. Arriving in a choice of black or white finishes, they’re priced at £229 / €279 / $279.