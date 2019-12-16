Qobuz to launch on Cambridge Audio Edge NQ, Azur 851N and CXN V2 streamers

Qobuz is increasing its presence in the UK market with the announcement that a trio of Cambridge Audio streaming players will be getting support for the Hi-Res Audio streaming service.

Pronounced as “Co-buzz”, the music streaming/download service was founded in Paris, 2007, and has gone on to launch in several European markets, as well as making its way stateside with its US launch in May 2019.

This announcement brings the service to Cambridge Audio’s award-winning trio of network audio streamers in the EDGE NQ, Azur 851N and CXN (V2). Qobuz has been integrated into the StreamMagic app (available on iOS and Android), which offers navigation as well as control of devices and media sources via tablet and smartphone.

The music streaming/download service has established itself as a service for music connoisseurs with its focus on high-quality music, serving itself up as a different proposition to the likes of Spotify and Apple Music. It’s similar to TIDAL with its emphasis on high-quality audio, with 24-bit streaming and 24-bit downloads available.

It offers three types of listening experiences from Premium – 320kbps (£9.99/m or £99/year); Hi-Fi – 16-bit FLAC (£19.99/m or £199/year), Studio – 24-bit FLAC (£24.99/m or £249/year) and Sublime+, which offers High Resolution streaming and downloads in one package for £299 a year.

Once the update becomes available, the StreamMagic will prompt owners of the EDGE NQ, Azur 851N and CXN (V2) to perform an over-the-air update.

With over 40 million tracks in CD-quality and a further two million in high-resolution, owner of the Cambridge Audio streamers can look forward to listening to music on the service by artists such as The Beatles, Peter Gabriel, Bruce Springsteen and Madonna.

