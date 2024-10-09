Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Cambridge Audio launches EX series stereo amplifier and music streamer

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Cambridge Audio’s avalanche of launches continues with the announcement of the EX series, a step series to the CX models from earlier in 2024.

Consisting of the EXN100 music streamer and the EXA100 stereo amplifier, the series has apparently been in the making for three years, functioning as the successor to the much-loved Azur 851 range.

Starting with the EXA100, it borrows amplifier technology from the flagship Edge M monobloc power amp, featuring 100W of a Class AB amplification and an ESS Sabre ES9018K2M DAC to power its sound.

Cambridge EXA100 product shot
credit: Cambridge Audio

Connectivity can claim a HDMI eARC among its options (which would explain why it wasn’t featured in the revamped CXN models). There’s also Balanced XLRs and three RCA stereo inputs, with a front-mounted 6.3mm headphone socket, stereo pre-out, and sub-out. On the digital side is a USB input, digital coaxial and two optical ports. Bluetooth (up to aptX HD) is supported to wirelessly connect to the EXA100.

The EXA100 also comes with a Power Amp Mode, enabling use with a pre-amp of your choice (perhaps the EXN100 in its preamp mode) or to be used in a multi-channel home cinema system.

Next up is the EXN100, which takes the ESS Reference DAC that featured in its CXN100 and ramped up the performance to help reach its full potential. It can playback PCM digital signal inputs up to 32-bit/768kHz and DSD 512. The Preamp Mode offers the option of creating a pre/power combo with the EXA100.

Cambridge EXN100 product shot
credit: Cambridge Audio

It also features a HDMI eARC port for connection to a TV, and there’s aptX HD Bluetooth to stream from a mobile device that’s not on your Wi-Fi network. Design-wise there’s a larger 720p colour display, thicker casework and a “beautifully knurled” control dial.

With Cambridge Audio’s StreamMagic platform acting as the brains of the unit, there’s support for Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Deezer, Qobuz, Roon Ready, UPnP and Internet Radio. Wired and wireless connectivity includes USB, Coaxial, TOSLINK along with Chromecast, AirPlay 2 and aptX HD Bluetooth.

Both the EXA100 and EXN100 are available form Cambridge Audio and approved retailers. Pricing for the EXA100 is £1999 / €2199 / $2199, while the EXN100 £1599 / €1799 / $1799.

