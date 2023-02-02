Cambridge Audio adds AXN10 and MXN10 network players to its StreamMagic series

British hi-fi brand Cambridge Audio has launched two new network players, one big and one small, in the AXN10 and MXN10.

The bigger of the two is the full-sized AXN10, joining Cambridge Audio’s entry-level AX series of hi-fi separates, adding a dedicated music streaming option alongside the integrated amplifier, CD player and tuner models.

The smaller model is the MXN10, which offers the same features and functionality as the bigger AXN10 but in a smaller for factor. This is a network player for those after a “discreet and easy” way of adding streaming capabilities to their existing hi-fi system.

Cambridge MXN10

Features include Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, UPnP, Internet radio and both devices are Roon Ready. Support for streaming services includes Spotify Connect, Tidal and Qobuz, with the option of connecting to device via Bluetooth (SBC and AAC codecs).

File support across the two models equals ALAC, WAV, FLAC, AIFF, DSD (x512), WMA, MP3, AAC, HE AAC, AAC+, and OGG Vorbis. Connectivity is the same across the AXN10 and MXN10, with an unbalanced Line out, Digital out (Coax and Optical), plus Ethernet for a hardwired connection to the Internet and USB inputs for adding mass storage.

There’s also nothing separating them in terms of their built-in DAC or Hi-res support, with both units incorporating an ESS Sabre ES9033Q, and able to support files up Up to 768KHz 32bit PCM, and up to DSD512.

Cambridge AXN10

On the announcement, Cambridge Audio CEO, Stuart George said: ”At Cambridge Audio we believe in offering our listeners choice; it’s essential to offer diverse routes to the music you love. We’re delighted to expand the StreamMagic family to even more listeners worldwide.”

They’re not on sale just yet, with both units expected to be available in March on the Cambridge Audio website and retailers. The ANX10 has a suggested retail price of £549 / $599 / €599, while the MXN10 incurs a less expensive cost at £449 / $499 / €499