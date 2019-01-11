Cambridge Audio’s Alva TT is the world’s first aptX HD turntable

British hi-fi manufacturer Cambridge Audio has developed the Alva TT, the world’s first turntable with aptX HD connectivity

Wireless turntables are all the rage at CES with another manufacturer announcing a wire-free effort. This time it’s Cambridge Audio’s Direct Drive Alva TT, which supports aptX HD wireless Bluetooth.

The aptX HD codec allows for 24-bit/48kHz LPCM, a bitrate Cambridge Audio claims makes it “indistinguishable from wired high resolution audio.” It can stream to any compatible device, whether it be an aptX HD headphone and speaker or Cambridge Audio’s Edge A and Edge EQ amplifiers, with no discernible loss in quality (aptX and SBC codecs are supported too).

Devices can be paired with the Alva TT in seconds with only a single button press required to connect. Cambridge’s desire for convenience can be seen in the addition of a built-in phono stage, enabling connection to active speakers or amplifier and reducing the need (and expense) of extra boxes. There’s also the pre-installed Alva MC moving coil cartridge that aids an easier set-up, with wireless connectivity allowing you can to place the turntable wherever you want.

Despite the emphasis on convenience, the Alva TT is still very much a deck with premium ambitions. The Alva TT sports a medium torque Direct Driver design and a platter made out of rigid and dense Polyoxymethylene (POM) that Cambridge says facilitates a more accurate playback speed, stable pitch performance and minimises vibrations that could affect the sound. The single-piece, lightweight tonearm features a cantilever design to reduce unwanted resonance.

The Alva TT goes on sale April 2019, priced at £1500. The Alva MC is available separately in the same month for £450.

