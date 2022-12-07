Calm wants you to wind down to the sounds of Halo: Infinite

Xbox has partnered with the meditation and wellness app Calm to offer a series of soundscapes based on gaming franchises like Halo and Sea of Thieves.

According to research from YouGov, 54% of gamers turn to the pastime to receive stress, so it’d make sense for those same folks to seek out the sounds from their favourite games when they’re attempting to relax or drift off to sleep. The partnership is the first of its kind and Microsoft says the soundscapes are exclusive to Calm Premium users.

“Officially available on December 7, players can immerse themselves and enjoy the meditative sounds of whirling waves and chattering birds from the ocean expanse of Sea of Thieves and the ambient alien sounds of Zeta Halo from Halo Infinite both available through Calm Premium,” the company says in an Xbox Wire blog.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get three months of Calm Premium for free as a new perk, as well as 50% off their first year with the service. The perks come into effect from today.

You’ll find Sea of Thieves: Shores of Plenty and Halo Infinite: Zeta Halo within the Soundscapes section of the Calm app. They aren’t soundtracks per se, but more the ambient sounds you’d associate with wandering around those levels.

The launch is part of Microsoft’s Mental Health Awareness Month efforts, where Microsoft is also promoting a host of Game Pass games that can be played to relax and wind down.

Microsoft is also launching a new nighttime camping scene which can be used as a profile them. The scene, which the company says is “reminiscent of save points in many games” serves “as a reminder to take a pause, breathe, and rest on your journey.”

The company is launching a host of new gamepic profile themes and avatar items inspired by “relaxing, cozy games”