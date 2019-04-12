Calling all PC Gamers, Get 44% off Logitech’s G502 Hero Gaming Mouse Today Only

For just a few precious hours, you can save 44% off the incredible Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse – giving your gaming skill a serious boost for just £44.44.

As if forgoing the mouse’s original £79.99 price point wasn’t enough, the G502 wasn’t anywhere near this cheap during Black Friday, making it an absolute bargain by any standard. Still, if £44.44 is just a little out of your budget for a gaming mouse, then you might also want to check out the deal currently running on the similarly impressive Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury.

Coming in at the ridiculously low price of just £18.99 (down from £49.99 for today only), the 9/10 rated G402 Hyperion Fury is a perfect shout for any gamers who want quality at an affordable rate.

Back to the featured item at hand, the G502 Hero is a fantastic addition to the arsenal of any PC gamer. Boasting tracking of up to 16’000 DPI and 11 programmable buttons, the G502 Hero can be customised to perform exactly the way you want to match your specific play-style.

In our review for the G502 Hero, we bestowed the mouse with a high 8/10 rating. Concluding his test of the mouse, Jake Tucker wrote: “Logitech’s G502 Hero is a worthy update at a slightly unreasonable price tag. If you’re after performance at any cost, this is the best G502 on the market. For most people, they’ll probably just buy the inexpensive older model, and I can’t think of a single argument to dissuade them.”

Well, with the original G502 currently going for £62.99, there’s now no reason why you shouldn’t go for the far superior G502 Hero. Just remember, if you do want to make the switch, you’ve only got a few hours left to do so.

