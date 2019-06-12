Calling all gamers! These PS4 Controllers are Discounted to just £29.99 While Stocks Last

Looking to get some friends around your TV for some Overcooked or some other high-octane PS4 fun? You’re in luck, as both black and white DualShock4 controllers are going cheap at Argos, letting you get them for just £29.99 each.

This is only £5 discount, but it’s so rare that DualShock4 go cheap that this is still worthwhile. Alongside the classic Black colourway, there’s also a white option here too, good if you keep losing a controller under the sofa.

Also, when you consider that a PlayStation 4 has support for up to four controllers and it only ships with one, you’re saving a lot of money when you buy multiples. Getting a controller for £29.99 instead of £34.99 means you’re getting three controllers for £90 rather than £115.

Despite a few third-party alternatives, Sony’s own DualShock4 is the best way to game on the PS4, and one of the best controllers for using with your PC too. It’s sturdy, and his solid support from Steam on your PC, which means all you need to do is plug it in or sync it up to a bluetooth pairing device and it’ll show you the correct button prompts in most of your favourite PC games, no problem.

On the PS4, many developers have used the light bar and controller-embedded speaker to cool effect, in some cases meaning you can hear your gun reload from your hands, or cover your darkened room in the flashing lights of sirens. Bundle in the Share button for sharing your gameplay, and the DualShock4 really is the best way to play games on your PS4, regardless of how many people you’re crowding around the screen.

Fortunate then, that it’s currently going cheap. It’s worth jumping on this one while it’s going cheap. Who knows when you’ll be able to get them at this price again?

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.