Call of Duty: Warzone – Here’s when you’ll be able to play Modern Warfare’s battle royale

Call of Duty: Warzone is a new battle royale experience for the blockbuster franchise, having received a surprise announcement from Activision earlier this week.

Infinity Ward is wasting absolutely no time unleashing this beast into the wild, with Call of Duty: Warzone set to launch later today across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

But when exactly will players be able to download Warzone? Well, this differs depending on if you’re an owner of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, so we’ve compiled all the major differences below to help you out.

Call of Duty: Warzone – when does it unlock?

Activision has released all of the official unlock timings for Call of Duty: Warzone, which will differ depending on your territory and whether or not you’re an existing owner of Modern Warfare.

The latter will have access to a four hour head start, although you’ll likely need that long to download the massive patch which accompanies the launch of Warzone. We hope you’ve got decent bandwidth, since you’re likely going to need it.

For players who own Modern Warfare, the patch will be 18 – 22GB. Those who choose to download the free version will be looking at a more hefty offering of 80 – 100GB. So, it might be time to make some space on your hard drive for Warzone.

If you own Modern Warfare, Warzone will unlock at the following times: 8am PDT/12pm BRT /3pm GMT/4pm CET/11pm SGT on Tuesday 10th March, which translates to 12am KST/2am AEST on Wednesday 11th March.

For the rest of you, Warzone will unlock four hours later at 12pm PDT/4pm BRT/7pm GMT/8pm CET on Tuesday 10th March, or 3am SGT/4am KST/6am AEST on Wednesday 11th March. We wouldn’t be surprised if servers end up taking a beating in the opening days, but hopefully regardless of platform you won’t have trouble getting into a match.

