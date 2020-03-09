Call of Duty: Warzone is official, and it’s launching for free tomorrow

UPDATE: Activision has officially announced Call of Duty: Warzone, confirming it will launch across PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 10th. Yep, that means it’s coming our way tomorrow. You can watch the trailer for yourself below:

Original story follows:

Gameplay footage from Call of Duty: Warzone has emerged online ahead of an official announcement from Infinity Ward and Activision, hinting that someone might have slipped up when it comes to embargoes.

Having been teased and leaked numerous times across the internet, Call of Duty: Warzone hardly comes as a surprise, but it’s nice to see Activision finally acknowledging the battle royale’s existence beyond some fairly damning lawsuit filings.

This new gameplay footage comes courtesy of YouTuber Jimmy “Chaos” whose unlisted video features an abundance of capture from the upcoming battle royale, providing a fairly solid look at how it will play. Check it out for yourself below:

The video confirms a number of previously detailed rumours around Warzone, including the fact that it will be free-to-play, acting as a separate client from Modern Warfare. However, players of Infinity Ward’s latest can carry over skins and other unlockables into the battle royale.

Modern Warfare currently has a “Classified” option in the main menu, which we assume will be used to access Warzone instead of the free-to-play version for existing owners. It will also be cross-platform with players across console and PC being able to play alongside one another.

According to the video, Warzone’s map has been custom designed with each building being fully curated, although classic maps such as Terminal and Scrapyard will also be spliced in to please fans pining for a bit of nostalgia.

Warzone matches will begin with 150 players dropping out of a plane onto the map, either playing in solos, duos of teams of four, which has been the standard through the genre since PUBG blasted onto the scene a few short years ago.

Players will begin with a pistol, and the process of collecting loot and resources has been simplified when compared to Call of Duty: Blacks Ops 4, where Blackout saw players curating attachments alongside a bunch of other complicated skills. For short-burst matches, this feels like a good approach.

Call of Duty: Warzone has also leaked via adverts on the PlayStation Store, so it’s only a matter of time until Activision finally faces the music and announces the damn thing. In terms of a launch window, it’s possible that we could see a surprise arrival in a similar vein to Apex Legends.

