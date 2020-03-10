Here’s how much space you’ll need to download Call of Duty: Warzone

Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone will be launching across PS4, Xbox One and PC later today, acting as Modern Warfare’s foray into the battle royale genre.

While we’re all incredibly excited to jump into the free-to-play blockbuster, players will first have to contend with a rather massive download before deciding where to drop. However, this will differ depending on if you already have Modern Warfare installed.

As well as unlocking Warzone four hours before anyone else, existing owners of Modern Warfare only have to cope with a download consisting of 18 – 22GB, which will patch the mode into the existing experience instead of installing everything from scratch. This sounds a lot more bearable than the other option.

Call of Duty: Warzone will also be launching as a free-to-play battle royale experience, with this version taking up far more space on your hard drive. Depending on the platform, you can expect a hefty download of 80 – 100GB, which we imagine will take a while to install on launch day given the game’s popularity.

Modern Warfare has become rather infamous for its massive patches since launching in October 2019, with many updates dwarving the size of full games on a number of occasions. We understand there’s a large amount of maps, modes and operators to add, but sometimes it can feel a little ridiculous. Luckily, the shooter itself is super fun, earning 4/5 in our review:

“Infinity Ward’s reboot of the iconic classic doesn’t surpass the original, but does a fantastic job of translating its formula into the modern era. A thrilling solo campaign alongside a robust selection of multiplayer options ensure this package is well worth a visit, even if the long-awaited return of Special Ops just about misses the mark.”

Warzone is one of the largest examples of battle royale we’ve seen thus far, boasting a massive 150 players in a single match. The map itself pays homage to a number of classic maps from the series while also introducing a bunch of bespoke elements, too. We’re excited to see how it performs in the genre space, especially against other juggernauts such as Fortnite and Apex Legends.

