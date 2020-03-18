Call of Duty: Warzone adds tense new ‘Solos’ mode

Call of Duty’s all-new free-to-play offering, Warzone, is already evolving. As of today, a new update is adding the ‘Solos’ game mode.

In Solos, players are dropped into the battlefield on their own, rather than as part of a team.The new game-mode will change Warzone’s dynamics, making it a genuine free-for-all, rather than a squad-based ‘Trios’ experience.

Activision said, in a press release: “Solos is an option for players who are true mercenaries and only want to carry themselves across Verdansk. Only lone wolves need apply; Solo games are the quintessential experience for the player who want the ultimate challenge – all or nothing.

“In Solos, you drop into Verdansk alone with Battle Royale rules. That means no squadmates, no friends – only you and a pistol with a few bullets. Think of this as Free-For-All in a traditional Call of Duty game, but on a massive scale.

A couple of interesting changes have been made to. While Gulag still exists, it’s now more hard-nosed. Die once in the Gulag and you’re out of the game.

Of course, you’ll no longer have to worry about reviving team mates. Self-revive kits become more important as a result. You can pick these up at Buy Stations.

On that note, Buy Stations remain open, so players can still pick up much-needed supplies, but will have to be more vigilant than ever while doing so.

Activision is warning players that the use of recon tools will be more important than ever in Solos. Without the eyes and ears of your squad-mates to rely on, you’ll have to find other ways to get the upper hand on enemies.

The likelihood is that Solos could frustrate some players as, for obvious reasons, a win is far less likely than in squad-based modes. However, get through a Solos battle and you’re likely to be pretty satisfied with that win.

If you want a sneak peek at Solos, take a look at YouTuber, Hollow, below as he takes on the all-new game mode.

