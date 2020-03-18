Call of Duty: Warzone adds tense new ‘Solos’ mode

Call of Duty’s all-new free-to-play offering, Warzone, is already evolving. As of today, a new update is adding the ‘Solos’ game mode.
In Solos, players are dropped into the battlefield on their own, rather than as part of a team.The new game-mode will change Warzone’s dynamics, making it a genuine free-for-all, rather than a squad-based ‘Trios’ experience.
Activision said, in a press release: “Solos is an option for players who are true mercenaries and only want to carry themselves across Verdansk. Only lone wolves need apply; Solo games are the quintessential experience for the player who want the ultimate challenge – all or nothing.
“In Solos, you drop into Verdansk alone with Battle Royale rules. That means no squadmates, no friends – only you and a pistol with a few bullets. Think of this as Free-For-All in a traditional Call of Duty game, but on a massive scale.
Related: Best PS4 Games (March 2020) – 13 titles you definitely need in your collection
A couple of interesting changes have been made to. While Gulag still exists, it’s now more hard-nosed. Die once in the Gulag and you’re out of the game.
Of course, you’ll no longer have to worry about reviving team mates. Self-revive kits become more important as a result. You can pick these up at Buy Stations.
On that note, Buy Stations remain open, so players can still pick up much-needed supplies, but will have to be more vigilant than ever while doing so.
Related: Here’s how much space you’ll need to download Call of Duty: Warzone
Activision is warning players that the use of recon tools will be more important than ever in Solos. Without the eyes and ears of your squad-mates to rely on, you’ll have to find other ways to get the upper hand on enemies.
The likelihood is that Solos could frustrate some players as, for obvious reasons, a win is far less likely than in squad-based modes. However, get through a Solos battle and you’re likely to be pretty satisfied with that win.
If you want a sneak peek at Solos, take a look at YouTuber, Hollow, below as he takes on the all-new game mode.