Call of Duty: Warzone 2 map leaks

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The game map for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 appears to have partially leaked onto the internet.

Freelance games journalist Tom Henderson has posted a topographical drawing of the alleged Warzone 2 map to Try Hard Guides.

This drawing might not go into too much detail, but it illustrates the size and scale of the map with its grid lines, as well as naming some of the key points of interest. Henderson notes that he has not included any of the map’s roads on the drawing in the name of simplicity.

What we do see is the outline for a water-heavy map, with large expanse of twisting coastline (including a major harbour, a shipwreck, and a fishing town), and an extensive river system running right through the main body of the map.

The reason for this high emphasis on water is that Warzone 2 is tipped to introduce a new swimming mechanic. While dipping into anything more than ankle-deep sploshy stuff means instant death in Warzone, it seems it’ll be a genuine traversal option in the sequel.

We also see the railway system that loops around the map.

Going back to that point about scale and size, Henderson claims that the map seems bigger than that of either Verdansk or Caldera, Warzone’s two major maps to date.

Also interesting is a separate drawing that outlines where a previous map leak fits into the bigger picture. TheMW2Ghost’s map was for a small central portion of this wider map, which will apparently be utilised for a new mode called DMZ.

Naturally, all of these elements are subject to change ahead of Warzone 2’s release alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on October 28.

