Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer goes free for a week

Activision has made the entire multiplayer portion of Call of Duty: Vanguard free to play for a week.

The latest iteration of the million-selling CoD franchise can now be downloaded and played on console and PC at no charge. This free window runs from May 18 to May 24, so we’d advise that you don’t hang around if you’re interested.

Activision’s free week grants you access to all of the game’s multiplayer maps and modes, including all of the Season 3 content that dropped last month. This stands in stark contrast to previous free windows, which only contained a few select modes and maps.

In a related post, Activision mentions that the free content this time around includes Call of Duty: Vanguard’s new Mayhem Multiplayer map, which sees you running and gunning around a 1950s monster movie set.

It also includes Arms Race, a large-map objective mode that was introduced in Season Two, requiring you to capture bases, travel in vehicles, and purchase equipment.

This generous new free window perhaps reflects the fact that Call of Duty: Vanguard wasn’t received particularly well by either players or critics. We have the game a fairly underwhelming 3 out of 5 review, citing a bland campaign, overplayed WW2 setting, and repetitive gameplay.

That said, Call of Duty: Vanguard was still the the highest selling game of 2021, and its multiplayer mode remains a solid iteration of this kind of run and gun action. It’s CoD. You know what to expect.