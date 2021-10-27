Call of Duty: Vanguard install won’t obliterate your console’s hard-drive

Hooray! Call of Duty: Vanguard is out next week and those planning an SSD purge to make way for the install on their PS5 or Xbox Series X/S can breathe a little easier.

Activision has revealed the install sizes for the WWII-based FPS and it’s much better news for gamers than previous years’ editions.

In a blog post, Activision says the maximum disk place required to play the game on any console is 93GB, while a little more than half of that is required to store it.

That’s a massive bonus considering last year’s game had ballooned to over 200GB for the PS5 version. So what’s changed? We know that Activision isn’t slimming down its prized shooter this year, so where do the savings come from? Well its all down to some new texture streaming tech,

Activision explains: “Good news for hard drives everywhere. Due to new on-demand texture streaming tech, Vanguard’s install size at launch will be significantly below that of previous Call of Duty releases – up to 30% – 50%+ of a file size difference on next-gen console and PC.”

The install sizes (PC still pending) are below:

PlayStation 5: 64.13 GB Download | 89.84 GB Required Space

PlayStation 4: 54.65 GB Download | 93.12 GB Required Space

Xbox Series X/S: 61 GB Download | 61 GB Required Space

Xbox One: 56.6 GB Download | 56.6 GB Required Space

Of course, this isn’t to say that forthcoming updates won’t be more taxing down the line. There’s always some hefty DLC downloads to add to the mix. However, Activision has been more conscious of just how sparse hard-drive space can be in this era and that can only be good news.

Today’s blog post also revealed when pre-order customers can start pre-loading this year’s game and ensure they’re ready to play at the earliest convenience.

On PS4 and PS5 preloading begins at October 29 at midnight UK time. Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S preloading begins on October 28 at 9 PM PT (5am UK time).